Ultrasonics: Technologies and Global Markets

Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of ultrasonic equipment providers.



The report covers the market for ultrasonic equipment with regard to the consumer base, across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the global market for ultrasonic equipment in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.



The scope of the study includes ultrasonic equipment such as motors/actuators, medical equipment, processing equipment, assembling equipment, testing equipment, and ultrasonic flow meters and sensors. However, spares and consumables applicable to the ultrasonic equipment have been excluded from the study.



Summary:

Ultrasonics has become an important tool in the industrial, medical and other fields.Ultrasonics has applications in materials science,medicine, dentistry, oceanology, marine navigation, petroleumand mineral prospecting, industrial processes and noise cancellation. Improvements are still beingmade in the older domains of music and voice reproduction, audiometry, psychoacoustics and environmental noise control. Ultrasonics has already foundwide application in the biological sciences. Dentalplaque is removed by ultrasonic means; soundwaves are used to provide prenatal scans; newmeans of treating skin cancers have been devised using high-intensity ultrasonic signals; ultrasonic therapy is administered to athletes to treat soreness andmuscular injuries and also to ease the effects of rheumatism; and sound in the appropriate ultrasonic range can break up kidney stoneswithout the necessity for surgery.



The global market for ultrasonic equipmentwas estimated to be REDACTED in 2021.It is projected the ultrasonic equipmentmarketwill grow at a CAGRof REDACTED and is forecast to reach REDACTED by 2027.



The total market is subdivided into various segments; individually, the market for technology encompassing ultrasonicmedical equipment tops the growth rateswith a CAGRof REDACTED.The medical field has adopted the ultrasonics and allied equipment in a larger percentage,with newer applications coming up frequently in various fields.



The diagnostic ultrasound is a boomingmarketwith use of three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) imaging increasing in many newfields. Similarly, ultrasonic applications in various types of surgical and therapeutic fields are increasing at a greater rate.With these increases, the medical field offers high potential for growth in ultrasonic applications.



In this report, the global market for ultrasonic equipment has been segmented based on equipment type, applications of each equipment type and geography. Based on equipment type,the ultrasonic equipmentmarket has been categorized into ultrasonic motors/actuators, ultrasonicmedical equipment, ultrasonicprocessing equipment, ultrasonicassembling equipment, ultrasonic testing equipment, and miscellaneous ultrasonicequipment.Ultrasonicmotors/actuators currently dominate the market and was valued at REDACTED in 2021. It is estimated the ultrasonic motors/actuators marketwill grow at a CAGRof REDACTED and is forecast to reach REDACTED by 2027.



By geography, the ultrasonicequipmentmarket has been segmented intoNorthAmerica, Europe, Asia- Pacific, South America and Rest of the World (RoW).The Asia-Pacific region currently is the most dominantmarket for global ultrasonic equipmentmarket.



In 2021, total revenue fromthe Asia-Pacific ultrasonic equipmentmarket reached REDACTED, which is around REDACTED of the global market. The presence of leading global companies, rising infrastructure development, advancements inmedical facilities, growth in wastewater treatment, increasing demand fromchemicaland petroleumindustries, and surge in demand for integration of artificial intelligence in ultrasonic equipment are some of the key

factors driving the Asia-Pacific market. Asia-Pacific is currently the fastest-growingmarket forultrasonic equipment globally. The Asia-Pacific ultrasonic equipmentmarket is projected to growat a CAGR of REDACTED and is forecast to reach REDACTED by 2027.

