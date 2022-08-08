FuelPositive Announces Advisor of Global Food Security and Partnership with University of Guelph

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Lenore Newman of the University of Fraser Valley, naming her FuelPositive’s Global Food Security Advisor. The Director of the Food and Agriculture Institute at the University of the Fraser Valley, she is a leading researcher, author and past Canada Research Chair in Food Security. Dr. Newman researches agricultural land use policy, agricultural technology and bioengineering in the global food system.



The Company has also formed a partnership with the Controlled Environment Systems Research Facility at the University of Guelph. The research facility’s work is focused on “controlled environment agriculture”, which includes greenhouses and vertical farming where plants are grown indoors. Because of damage caused by climate change and the precariousness of traditional farming, many sustainable farming experts believe controlled environment agriculture will play a key role in feeding the billions of people on the planet in the coming decades.

Both appointments will be discussed in more detail at a live Corporate Update Webinar that FuelPositive is holding on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. ET, to provide stakeholders with a corporate update and answer questions.

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2 p.m.

Register here: https://share.hsforms.com/1uc42HEIzQVC0EVtvgTSW4A4h2fj

“As a company dedicated to sustainability, reversing climate change and global food security, we are exploring opportunities and actively engaging with new partners who share our values. Lenore and the team at University of Guelph are perfectly aligned with us to help us make inroads into this exciting and critical area of agriculture,” said FuelPositive CEO and Board Chair Ian Clifford.

FuelPositive’s onsite, containerized green ammonia production systems would be able to provide nitrogen fertilizer for the highly controlled environments that are required for indoor plant-based agriculture, while eliminating the greenhouse emissions associated with traditionally produced grey nitrogen fertilizers. The green ammonia output of FuelPositive’s systems could also be used for fossil fuel replacement, heating and cooling, dehumidification and even for water purification.

“I'm excited by FuelPositive‘s attention to controlled environment agriculture and the relationship with the team at the University of Guelph. In my work with automation systems and robotics over the years, I’ve had the gratification of designing innovative technologies to improve productivity and cost for the food industry in general, and also specifically for greenhouse applications. I look forward to our exploration into these crucial global food security markets with our innovative technology,” said Nelson Leite, Chief Operating Officer, FuelPositive.

Lenore Newman

“Lenore will help guide our efforts in the development of controlled environment agriculture and other food security pilot projects, opening doors for us globally, across Canada, and specifically in British Columbia (B.C.), where controlled environment agriculture is taking off in a big way. The B.C. green grid, with its low-cost electricity, makes our scalable, on-site technology ideally suited, since it requires a sustainable source of electricity,” said Luna Clifford, FuelPositive’s Director of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances.

“As a dedicated proponent of sustainable agriculture practices and technologies, I know we need to adopt systems capable of meeting our future global food security needs. I was extremely compelled by the FuelPositive offering – finally, a technology and a company that makes sustainable farming easier to adopt, now and in the future,” said Lenore Newman.

University of Guelph

At the University of Guelph, FuelPositive will be working with Michael Dixon, Professor and Director of the Controlled Environment Systems Research Facility, as well as with Thomas Graham, Assistant Professor and PhytoGro Research Chair in Controlled Environment Systems.

“We are thrilled to be working with this team at the University of Guelph, which is known as ‘Canada’s Food University’. Michael and Thomas are ideally positioned to assist us in setting up what we hope will be our first pilot project with a controlled environment agriculture partner. Our plan is to showcase how our technology is ideally suited to support it,” said Luna Clifford.

The Controlled Environment Systems Research Facility (CESRF) issued the following statement: “We at the CESRF very much look forward to exploring research initiatives with FuelPositive to help them evaluate new applications of their innovative technology. Our research team and world-class research venue are well positioned to explore a wide range of collaborative research activities with this industry partner.”

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive is a Canadian technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable, “cradle to cradle”, clean technology solutions, including an on-site, containerized green ammonia (NH3) production system for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications. By focusing on technologies that are clean, sustainable and economically advantageous/realizable, the Company aims to change the course of climate change through practical solutions that can be implemented in the short term.

The FuelPositive containerized green ammonia production system produces pure, anhydrous ammonia for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a practical alternative for fuel cells and a solution for grid storage. Green ammonia is also considered a key enabler of the hydrogen economy.

FuelPositive systems are designed to provide for green ammonia production on-site, where it’s needed. This eliminates wildly fluctuating supply chains and offers end-users energy and supply security while cutting carbon emissions from the production process. The first customers will be farmers. Farmers use 80% of the traditional ammonia produced today as fertilizer.

