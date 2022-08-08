The Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market is expected to grow by $ 51.74 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313093/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the transcatheter pulmonary valve market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising incidence of cardiac diseases, an increase in funding for cardiovascular R&D, and technological advancements.

The transcatheter pulmonary valve market analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscape.



The transcatheter pulmonary valve market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Balloon-expanded

• Self-expanded



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the favorable reimbursement policies as one of the prime reasons driving the transcatheter pulmonary valve market growth during the next few years. Also, the improvement of healthcare infrastructure across the globe and the recent development of TPV will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the transcatheter pulmonary valve market covers the following areas:

• Transcatheter pulmonary valve market sizing

• Transcatheter pulmonary valve market forecast

• Transcatheter pulmonary valve market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading transcatheter pulmonary valve market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Artivion Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Colibri Heart Valve LLC, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., JenaValve Technology Inc., Medtronic Plc, Venus Medtech Hangzhou Inc., and Xeltis AG. Also, the transcatheter pulmonary valve market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313093/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________