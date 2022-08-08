The Global Smart Fabrics for Transportation Market is expected to grow by $ 1.25 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.35% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Fabrics for Transportation Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313092/?utm_source=GNW

35% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart fabrics for the transportation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of BLE technology and miniaturization of electronic components, increasing number of connected vehicles and heavy vehicles, and rising concerns regarding safety and security in transportation.

The smart fabrics for transportation market analysis include application segment and geographic landscape.



The smart fabrics for the transportation market are segmented as below:

By Application

• Automobiles

• Aerospace

• Railways

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising adoption of mobility management as one of the prime reasons driving the smart fabrics for transportation market growth during the next few years. Also, capacity expansions by vendors in the textile industry and increasing demand for textiles in the automotive industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart fabrics for transportation market vendors that include Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd., Camira, Freudenberg Performance Materials Holding SE and Co. KG, Kolon Industries Inc., Schoeller Textil AG, and Sefar AG. Also, the smart fabrics for transportation market analysis report include information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

