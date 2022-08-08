Automotive Air Filters Market Size to Hit USD 5.49 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 1.1%

Pune, India, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive air filters market size is expected to grow from USD 5.08 billion in 2020 to USD 5.49 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.1% during the forecast period. The market is set to gain traction from the increasing adoption of flexible, clean, and advanced engines. This is mainly occurring because of the imposition of stringent emission laws by regulatory bodies. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Automotive Air Filters Market 2020-2027.”

The automotive air filter market is primarily driven by the increasing number of vehicles in the world and stringent regulations imposed on vehicle emissions. The demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, which are equipped with high-quality filters, is also driving the growth of this market. Air filters are an important component in the vehicle engine system that helps to remove particulate matter from the engine's intake air and increase engine performance because they reduce friction in the engine system and improve fuel efficiency.

Industry Developments:

September 2020 : MAHLE recently developed a smart air-conditioning system that would offer multiple innovative features, unlike the ones available in the market. It would support the fight against fine particulates in the cabin of vehicles.

: MAHLE recently developed a smart air-conditioning system that would offer multiple innovative features, unlike the ones available in the market. It would support the fight against fine particulates in the cabin of vehicles. August 2020: MAHLE created two standardized air filter solutions, especially for fuel cells. The company will now be able to lower costs and development time as developers will gain direct access to a completely developed component. They won’t have to design separate solutions for every vehicle.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-air-filter-market-101907





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 1.1% 2027 Value Projection USD 13.4 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2020 USD 14.5 billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered By Vehicle Type, By Product, By End-User Growth Drivers Rising Number of SUVs to Bolster Growth in North America Increasing Usage of Synthetic Media to Augment Growth





Regional Insights-

Rising Number of SUVs to Bolster Growth in North America

Geographically, in 2019, Asia Pacific procured USD 3.29 billion in terms of revenue. This region is set to dominate throughout the forthcoming years backed by the increasing production and sales of vehicles in the region. North America is set to exhibit significant growth stoked by the increasing number of SUVs in this region, which, in turn, is likely to surge the demand for Automotive Air Filters. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to show considerable growth owing to the presence of renowned companies, such as Mahle GmbH and Robert Bosch in this region.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-air-filter-market-101907





Market Drivers-

Increasing Usage of Synthetic Media to Augment Growth

Automotive Air Filters are mainly made up of cellulose media that are very expensive. The ongoing technological advancements in the field of air filters have given rise to the production of synthetic media. It is gaining immense popularity nowadays because of its ability to improve airflow and enhance its overall performance. At the same time, it is less sensitive to water. Hence, the usage of synthetic media would aid in increasing fuel efficiency. It is set to boost the demand for Automotive Air Filters. However, the increasing inclination of consumers towards electric vehicles (EVs) may hamper the Automotive Air Filters market growth in the near future.

Market Segmentations-

Air Intake Filters Segment to Generate Highest Share Owing to Requirement of Regular Maintenance of Engines

Based on the product, the air intake filters segment earned 79.1% in terms of the Automotive Air Filters market growth in 2019. It is set to generate the largest share in the coming years backed by the urgent requirement of regular maintenance of engines. It helps in providing better fuel efficiency.

Segmentation By Vehicle Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle By Product Air Intake Filters

Cabin Air Filters By End-User OEM

Aftermarket





Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-air-filter-market-101907





COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 Pandemic: Declining Sales of Automotive to Obstruct Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the automotive industry across the globe. It has compelled various automakers to shut down their production processes. A decline in the sales and production of vehicles is likely to hamper the demand for Automotive Air Filters amid this pandemic. Our extensively researched reports would help you choose the right strategy to come out of this grave situation.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Developing Innovative Automotive Air Filters to Intensify Competition

The market for Automotive Air Filters contains many reputed companies. Most of them are trying to gain a competitive edge by introducing novel technologies to cater to the growing demand from people across the globe.





Quick Buy – Automotive Air Filters Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101907





Companies Profiled in the Cloud Security Market Research Report:

Mann+Hummel GMBH (Ludwigsburg, Germany)

K&N Engineering, Inc. (California, United States)

Denso Corporation (Kariya, Aichi, Japan)

Clarcor, Inc. (Tennessee, United States)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (Minnesota, United States)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany)

Cummins Inc. (Indiana, United States)

Hengst SE (Münster, Germany)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (Ohio, United States)

Ahlstrom Corporation (Helsinki, Finland)

Lydall Inc. (Connecticut, United States)

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.2 Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Growth and Penetration Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5 PEST Analysis

4.6 Covid-19 Impact and Analysis

5. Global Automotive Air Filter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.2.1 Air Intake Filters

5.2.2 Cabin Air Filters

5.3 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-Use

5.3.1 OEM

5.3.2 Aftermarket

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

5.4.1 Passenger Cars

5.4.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World

Continued…





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-air-filter-market-101907





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245