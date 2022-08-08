Party City Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Updates 2022 Business Outlook

Total Net Sales of $527.4 million; Comparable Sales decreased 5.6% versus prior year and increased 12.2% versus 2019

GAAP Net Income of $162.2 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $45.8 million

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (the “Company” or “PRTY”; NYSE:PRTY) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Brad Weston, Chief Executive Officer of Party City, stated, “Our second quarter topline results were largely as expected as we lapped a strong Q2 last year while cost headwinds, which are predominantly transitory in nature, pressured profitability. We are seeing benefits from the transformation work we have accomplished over the last 2 years, which is evidenced by our strong sales results compared to pre-pandemic levels.”

Mr. Weston added, “For the back half of the year, we continue to expect the supply chain volatility and inflationary pressures to persist and as a result, are revising our full year outlook. Given the continued broader macro pressures, we continue to operate the business with discipline from an expense and capital standpoint. Importantly, all of the progress we’ve made on our strategic initiatives is strengthening our market position, which will serve us well over the near and long-term.”

Second Quarter Summary:

Total net sales were $527.4 million, a decrease of 1.5% compared to the second quarter 2021 primarily driven by lower retail sales partially offset by higher North American Wholesale sales.

Total retail sales decreased 4.6% versus second quarter 2021 primarily driven by lower sales of core product in everyday categories and the lapping of strong prior year retail results as well as the current inflationary environment.

The total number of corporate Party City stores was 756 as of June 30, 2022 compared to 749 in the prior year period.

Brand comparable sales decreased 5.6% in the 13 weeks ended July 2, 2022 versus the 13 weeks ended July 3, 2021, and increased 12.2% versus the 13 weeks ended June 29, 2019.

Net third-party wholesale sales increased 13.2% compared to the second quarter of 2021 principally due to higher sales to franchise customers as well as strong performance within our Canadian business.

Total gross profit margin decreased 680 basis points to 33.7% of net sales. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, gross profit margin decreased approximately 670 basis points to 34.3% of net sales. a The decrease in both cases was primarily driven by higher input costs from supply chain, raw materials, sourced merchandise, helium and labor.

The decrease in both cases was primarily driven by higher input costs from supply chain, raw materials, sourced merchandise, helium and labor. Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $167.3 million or $12.0 million higher than the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by impairment charges related to office lease assets and property and equipment and higher labor costs. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, expenses totaled $151.2 million, or 28.7% of net sales, a 60-basis point increase versus prior-year period. The increase in both cases was due to higher store labor costs. a

Interest expense was $24.2 million during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $23.1 million during the second quarter of 2022. The increase is driven by higher amounts of net debt outstanding and higher interest rates versus prior-year period.

Reported GAAP net income was $162.2 million, or $1.42 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income was $11.5 million, or an income of $0.10 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $34.1 million, or earnings of $0.29 per share, in the second quarter of 2021. a

Adjusted EBITDA was $45.8 million, a decrease of $40 million versus $85.8 million during the second quarter of 2021. a

a Refer to Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for further description.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:

As of the end of the second quarter 2022, the Company had total liquidity of $195.9 million consisting of the following:

Party City Credit

Group Anagram Holdings,

LLC PCHI Consolidated (in Thousands) June 30, 2022 Cash $ 12,952 $ 26,285 $ 39,237 ABL Availability: Borrowing Base 412,160 14,427 426,587 Less: Letters of Credit Outstanding 35,440 — 35,440 Less: Borrowings under the ABL Facility 234,453 — 234,453 Total ABL Availability 142,267 14,427 156,694 Total Liquidity $ 155,219 $ 40,712 $ 195,931

The weighted average interest rate for Borrowings under the ABL Facility was 2.88% at June 30, 2022.

The following table reflects both principal amounts as well as net carrying amounts of debt across the Company’s debt instruments:

Party City Credit

Group Anagram

Holdings, LLC PCHI Consolidated June 30, 2022 (in Thousands) Principal

Amount Net Carrying

Amount Net Carrying

Amount Net Carrying

Amount Loans and notes payable* $ 234,453 $ 231,911 $ — $ 231,911 8.75% Senior Secured First Lien Notes – due 2026 750,000 734,688 — 734,688 6.125% Senior Notes – due 2023 22,924 22,862 — 22,862 6.625% Senior Notes – due 2026 92,254 91,663 — 91,663 First Lien Party City Notes – due 2025 161,669 193,426 — 193,426 First Lien Anagram Notes – due 2025 118,699 — 148,732 148,732 Second Lien Anagram Notes – due 2026 93,613 — 144,576 144,576 Finance lease obligations 12,295 12,295 — 12,295 Total debt 1,485,907 1,286,845 293,308 1,580,153 Less: Cash (39,237 ) (12,952 ) (26,285 ) (39,237 ) Total debt net of cash $ 1,446,670 $ 1,273,893 $ 267,023 $ 1,540,916

*Balance consists of ABL Facility.



Net cash used in operating activities in the first six months of 2022 was $99.1 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $13.8 million in the prior year period. The increase in cash used in operating activities is primarily attributable to increased inventory purchases due to timing of seasonal product receipts and higher cost due to freight and raw materials inflation, partially offset by timing of payments related to accounts payable and accrued expenses and lower lease payments as the prior year reflected payment of COVID deferrals. Free cash flowa in the first six months of 2022 was $(0.7) million compared to $77.8 million in the prior year period, with the decrease driven by lower Adjusted EBITDA and increased capital expenditures.

a Free cash flow ($0.7 million) is defined as Adjusted EBITDA ($50.4 million) less capital expenditures per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow ($51.1 million) (See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and reconciliations below).

2022 Outlook:

The Company is providing the following updated outlook.

Net sales of $2.150 billion to $2.225 billion or a change of approximately -1% to 2% versus 2021

Brand comp sales decrease of approximately -4% to -1%

GAAP net loss of approximately $36 million to $10 million

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $170 million to $200 million

85 to 100 new Next Generation stores, with a combination of new openings and remodels

Capital Expenditures of approximately $95 to $105 million or $65 to $75 million net of tenant improvement allowances

The table below sets forth a reconciliation from our 2022 forecasted GAAP Net Income to our Adjusted EBITDA.

(in thousands) Low High GAAP Net Income $ (36,000 ) $ (10,000 ) Income tax 12,000 16,000 Interest expense 99,000 99,000 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 68,000 68,000 GAAP EBITDA $ 143,000 $ 173,000 EBITDA Add-Backs 27,000 27,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 170,000 $ 200,000

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results is scheduled for today, August 8, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Company has posted certain supplemental presentation materials to its investor relations website. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 844-200-6205, access code 255473 (international callers please dial 929-526-1599) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast at http://investor.partycity.com/. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. The webcast will be accessible for one year after the call.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of our website, http://investor.partycity.com/. We intend to use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Non-GAAP Information

This press release includes non-GAAP measures including, Adjusted Net Third-Party Wholesale Sales, Adjusted Total Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income/Loss. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by eliminating items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA: (i) as a factor in determining incentive compensation, (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and (iii) because our credit facilities use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain covenants. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in tables accompanying this release.

In addition, we also provide debt principal net of cash, which is calculated by adding Loans and Notes Payable, Current Portion of Long Term Obligations and Long Term Obligations, Excluding Current Portion, subtracting Cash and Cash Equivalents and dividing by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve month period. We also present free cash flow, which we define as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures. We believe providing these non-GAAP measures provides valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations and leverage, consistent with how we evaluate our performance.

In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses or be involved in transactions that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. The Company has provided this information as means to evaluate the results of its core operations. Other companies in the Company's industry may calculate these items differently than it does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the commentary in the conference call to be held today each contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance and include Party City’s expectations regarding net sales, Brand Comparable or Same-Store Sales, net income, Adjusted EBITDA and the related adjustments, and capital expenditures. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information, and these statements are qualified by important risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those forecasted or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; fluctuations in commodity prices; successful implementation of our store growth strategy; decreases in our Halloween sales; product recalls or product liability; continuing changes in general economic conditions, and the impact on consumer confidence and consumer spending, including inflationary pressures; the continuing impact of COVID-19 on our global supply chain, retail store operations and customer demand; labor and material shortages and investments; disruptions to our supply chain, transportation system or increases in transportation costs; the impact of inflation on consumer spending; new interpretations of or changes to current accounting rules; our ability to anticipate consumer preferences and buying trends; dependence on timely introduction and customer acceptance of our merchandise; changes in consumer spending based on weather, political, competitive and other conditions beyond our control; delays in store openings; competition from companies with concepts or products similar to ours; timely and effective sourcing of merchandise from our foreign and domestic vendors and delivery of merchandise through our supply chain to our stores and customers; loss or actions of third party vendors and loss of the right to use licensed material; disruptions at our manufacturing facilities; effective inventory management; our ability to manage customer returns; successful catalog management, including timing, sizing and merchandising; uncertainties in e-marketing, infrastructure and regulation; multi-channel and multi-brand complexities; our ability to introduce new brands and brand extensions; challenges associated with our increasing global presence; dependence on external funding sources for operating capital; disruptions in the financial markets; our ability to control employment, occupancy and other operating costs; our ability to improve our systems and processes; changes to our information technology infrastructure; general political, economic and market conditions and events, including recession, war, conflict or acts of terrorism; the impact of tariffs and our ability to mitigate impacts; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth in “Risk Factors” in Party City’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, outlook, guidance, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by any applicable laws, Party City assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof or the earlier date specified herein, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. is a leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. With hundreds of retail stores filled with thousands of products across the United States, we make it easy for our customers to find the perfect party solution through our assortment of party products, balloons, and costumes for their celebration aided by the support of our party experts both in-store and online. Our retail operations include approximately 825 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites which offer rapid, contactless, and same day shipping options (including in-store and at curbside), principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition to our retail operations, we are also one of the largest global designers, manufacturers and distributors of decorated consumer party products, with items found in retail outlets worldwide, including independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, e-commerce merchandisers and dollar stores. We combine state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, sophisticated wholesale operations and multi-channel retail and e-commerce retail operations to design, manufacture, source and distribute party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world.

Source: Party City Holdco Inc.



PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data, unaudited)

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,237 $ 47,914 $ 84,452 Accounts receivable, net 93,445 93,301 86,745 Inventories, net 676,731 443,295 426,128 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 239,865 57,656 68,363 Income tax receivable 1,499 56,317 55,421 Total current assets 1,050,777 698,483 721,109 Property, plant and equipment, net 240,480 221,870 218,532 Operating lease asset 716,572 693,875 684,802 Goodwill 664,269 664,296 660,597 Trade names 383,749 383,737 383,761 Other intangible assets, net 20,916 23,687 27,825 Other assets, net 26,931 25,952 26,193 Total assets $ 3,103,694 $ 2,711,900 $ 2,722,819 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Loans and notes payable $ 231,911 $ 84,181 $ 99,933 Accounts payable 275,316 161,736 129,802 Accrued expenses 181,671 195,531 190,347 Current portion of operating lease liability 116,816 116,437 136,749 Income taxes payable 9,656 10,801 2,537 Current portion of long-term obligations 920 1,373 1,265 Total current liabilities 816,290 570,059 560,633 Long-term obligations, excluding current portion 1,347,322 1,351,189 1,358,916 Long-term portion of operating lease liability 677,016 655,875 625,157 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 21,138 29,195 37,052 Other long-term liabilities 21,952 22,868 33,288 Total liabilities 2,883,718 2,629,186 2,615,046 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (112,990,705, 112,170,944 and 111,476,496 shares outstanding and 125,498,610, 124,157,500 and 122,790,983 shares issued at June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively) 1,384 1,384 1,383 Additional paid-in capital 986,307 982,307 978,167 Accumulated deficit (436,701 ) (571,985 ) (549,693 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,124 3,541 6,096 Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity before common stock held in

treasury 554,114 415,247 435,953 Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost (12,507,905, 11,986,556 and 11,314,487 shares at June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively) (334,138 ) (332,533 ) (327,394 ) Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity 219,976 82,714 108,559 Noncontrolling interests — — (786 ) Total stockholders’ equity 219,976 82,714 107,773 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,103,694 $ 2,711,900 $ 2,722,819

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 527,449 $ 535,746 $ 960,425 $ 962,553 Cost of sales 349,477 318,574 644,445 593,095 Gross profit 177,972 217,172 315,980 369,458 Selling, general and administrative expenses** 167,306 155,336 325,366 304,357 Loss on disposal of assets in international operations — — — 3,211 Income (loss) from operations 10,666 61,836 (9,386 ) 61,890 Interest expense, net 24,184 23,116 47,579 40,330 Other (income), net (1,800 ) (1,300 ) (2,003 ) (873 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (11,718 ) 40,020 (54,962 ) 22,433 Income tax (benefit) expense (173,891 ) 10,209 (190,246 ) 6,740 Net income 162,173 29,811 135,284 15,693 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — (54 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $ 162,173 $ 29,811 $ 135,284 $ 15,747 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. – Basic $ 1.44 $ 0.27 $ 1.20 $ 0.14 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. – Diluted $ 1.42 $ 0.26 $ 1.18 $ 0.14 Weighted-average number of common shares – Basic 112,632,860 111,340,295 112,519,950 111,128,822 Weighted-average number of common shares – Diluted 114,604,275 116,251,151 115,115,172 115,499,304 Dividends declared per share $ — $ — $ — $ — Comprehensive income $ 160,827 $ 30,761 $ 134,890 $ 51,742 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — (30 ) Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $ 160,827 $ 30,761 $ 134,890 $ 51,772 ** Consists of wholesale selling expenses, retail operating expenses, art and development costs and general and administrative expenses, which were reported separately in the prior year. 2022 amounts include impairment charges.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands, unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities: Net income $ 135,284 $ 15,693 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 31,606 34,860 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts 2,566 1,937 Provision for doubtful accounts 21 1,171 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (8,061 ) 2,622 Change in operating lease liability/asset (7,308 ) (52,315 ) Undistributed income in equity method investments (1,376 ) (211 ) Loss on disposal of assets 203 109 Loss on disposal of assets in international operations — 3,211 Long-lived assets impairment 9,983 — Stock-based compensation** 3,977 2,887 Loss on debt refinancing — 226 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (154 ) (2,395 ) Increase in inventories (234,939 ) (15,191 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets (127,273 ) (31,055 ) Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses and income taxes payable 96,338 52,228 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (99,133 ) 13,777 Cash flows (used in) investing activities: Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired (7 ) — Capital expenditures (51,094 ) (40,452 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 1,622 — Proceeds from sale of international operations, net of cash disposed — 20,556 Net cash (used in) investing activities (49,479 ) (19,896 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities: Repayment of loans, notes payable and long-term obligations (25,892 ) (836,435 ) Proceeds from loans, notes payable and long-term obligations 167,444 794,750 Treasury stock purchases (1,605 ) (212 ) Exercise of stock options — 3,322 Debt issuance costs — (21,437 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 139,947 (60,012 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (12 ) 274 Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,677 ) (65,857 ) Change in cash classified within current assets held for sale — 31,628 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period* 48,914 119,681 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period* $ 40,237 $ 85,452 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest expense $ 42,501 $ 16,594 Cash (received) paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $ (50,994 ) $ 3,411 *Includes $1,000 of restricted cash at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The Company records restricted cash in Other assets, net as presented in the consolidated balance sheets at June 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021. ** Stock-based compensation consists of stock-option expense – time-based, restricted stock units – time-based, restricted stock units – performance-based and directors – non-cash compensation, which were shown separately in prior years.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Net income $ 162,173 $ 29,811 $ 135,284 $ 15,693 Interest expense, net 24,184 23,116 47,579 40,330 Income tax (benefit) expense (173,891 ) 10,209 (190,246 ) 6,740 Depreciation and amortization 15,746 16,916 31,606 34,860 EBITDA 28,212 80,052 24,223 97,623 Inventory restructuring and early lease terminations (f) — 3,499 — 6,637 Other restructuring, retention and severance (a) 710 31 710 2,082 Long-lived assets impairment (b) 7,829 — 9,983 — Deferred rent (c) 3,856 (398 ) 6,381 1,128 Closed store expense (d) 1,721 1,543 2,708 3,136 Foreign currency (gains), net (247 ) (772 ) (528 ) (1,311 ) Stock-based compensation - employee** 2,217 1,680 3,929 2,962 Undistributed loss in equity method investments (1,686 ) (547 ) (1,376 ) (211 ) Non-recurring legal settlements/costs 384 — 384 — Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 47 — (72 ) 111 COVID - 19 (e) — 655 — 1,270 Inventory disposal reserve 810 — 1,431 — Loss on sale of business — — — 3,211 Net loss on debt repayment (g) — — — 226 Other 1,953 90 2,637 1,388 Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,806 $ 85,833 $ 50,410 $ 118,252 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8.7 % 16.0 % 5.2 % 12.3 % ** Stock-based compensation consists of stock-option expense – time-based, restricted stock units – time-based and restricted stock units – performance-based, which were shown separately in prior years.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 EBITDA Adjustments June 30, 2022

GAAP

Basis

(as

reported)



Long-lived assets impairment (b)





Inventory disposal reserve









Legal





Stock-based compensation - employee**







Deferred rent (c) Other restructuring, retention

and severance

(a)



Closed

store expense

(d)



Foreign currency (gains),

net









Other

June 30,

2022

Non-GAAP

basis Net sales $ 527,449 $ 527,449 Cost of sales 349,477 (810 ) (2,180 ) 346,487 Gross profit 177,972 180,962 Selling, General and administrative expenses** 167,306 (7,829 ) (384 ) (2,217 ) (1,676 ) (710 ) (1,721 ) (1,572 ) 151,197 Income from operations 10,666 29,765 Interest expense, net 24,184 (376 ) 23,808 Other (income) expense, net (1,800 ) 247 1,634 81 (Loss) income before income taxes (11,718 ) 5,876 Interest expense, net 24,184 24,184 Depreciation and amortization 15,746 15,746 EBITDA 28,212 45,806 Adjustments to EBITDA 17,594 (7,829 ) (810 ) (384 ) (2,217 ) (3,856 ) (710 ) (1,721 ) 247 (314 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,806 $ (7,829 ) $ (810 ) $ (384 ) $ (2,217 ) $ (3,856 ) $ (710 ) $ (1,721 ) $ 247 $ (314 ) $ 45,806 ** Consists of wholesale selling expenses, retail operating expenses, art and development costs and general and administrative expenses, which were reported separately in the prior year. 2022 includes impairment charges.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 EBITDA Adjustments

June 30, 2021

GAAP

Basis

(as

reported)



Long-

lived

assets impairment

(b) Inventory

restructuring

and

early

lease

terminations

(f)





Stock-

based

compensation -

employee**







Deferred

rent (c)

Other

restructuring,

retention

and

severance

(a)





Closed

store

expense

(d)







COVID -

19

(e)





Foreign

currency

(gains),

net











Other



June 30,

2021

Non-

GAAP

basis Net sales $ 535,746 $ 535,746 Cost of sales 318,574 (2,312 ) 316,262 Gross profit 217,172 219,484 Selling, General and administrative expenses** 155,336 (1,187 ) (1,680 ) 398 (31 ) (1,543 ) (655 ) (39 ) 150,599 (Loss) from operations 61,836 68,885 Interest expense, net 23,116 -51 23,065 Other (income) expense, net (1,300 ) 772 547 19 Income (loss) before income taxes 40,020 45,801 Interest expense, net 23,116 23,116 Depreciation and amortization 16,916 16,916 EBITDA 80,052 85,833 Adjustments to EBITDA 5,781 — (3,499 ) (1,680 ) 398 (31 ) (1,543 ) (655 ) 772 457 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 85,833 $ — $ (3,499 ) $ (1,680 ) $ 398 $ (31 ) $ (1,543 ) $ (655 ) $ 772 $ 457 $ 85,833 ** Consists of wholesale selling expenses, retail operating expenses, art and development costs and general and administrative expenses, which were reported separately in the prior year.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 EBITDA Adjustments June 30,

2022

GAAP

Basis

(as

reported)



Long-

lived

assets impairment

(b)







Inventory disposal reserve Gain

on sale

of

property, plant

and

equipment











Legal





Stock-

based

compensation

- employee**







Deferred

rent

(c)

Other

restructuring,

retention

and

severance

(a)





Closed

store

expense

(d)





Foreign

currency

(gains),

net











Other

March

31,

2022

Non-

GAAP

basis Net sales $ 960,425 $ 960,425 Cost of sales 644,445 (1,431 ) (4,197 ) 638,817 Gross profit 315,980 321,608 Selling, General and administrative expenses** 325,366 (9,983 ) 119 (384 ) (3,929 ) (2,184 ) (710 ) (2,708 ) (2,220 ) 303,367 (Loss) from operations (9,386 ) 18,241 Interest expense, net 47,579 (416 ) 47,163 Other (income) expense, net (2,003 ) 528 1,328 (147 ) (Loss) before Income Taxes (54,962 ) (28,775 ) Interest expense, net 47,579 47,579 Depreciation and amortization 31,606 31,606 EBITDA 24,223 50,410 Adjustments to EBITDA 26,187 (9,983 ) (1,431 ) 119 (384 ) (3,929 ) (6,381 ) (710 ) (2,708 ) 528 (1,308 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,410 $ (9,983 ) $ (1,431 ) $ 119 $ (384 ) $ (3,929 ) $ (6,381 ) $ (710 ) $ (2,708 ) $ 528 $ (1,308 ) $ 50,410 ** Consists of wholesale selling expenses, retail operating expenses, art and development costs and general and administrative expenses, which were reported separately in the prior year. 2022 includes impairment charges.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 EBITDA Adjustments June 30, 2021

GAAP

Basis (as

reported) Inventory restructuring and early lease terminations (f) Net loss on debt repayment (g) Stock-based compensation - employee** Deferred rent (c) Other restructuring, retention and severance (a) Closed store expense (d) COVID - 19 (e) Foreign

currency

loss Other March 31,

2021

Non-GAAP

basis Net sales $ 962,553 $ 962,553 Cost of sales 593,095 (3,694 ) 124 589,525 Gross profit 369,458 373,028 Selling, General and administrative expenses** 304,357 (2,943 ) (2,962 ) (1,128 ) (2,082 ) (3,136 ) (1,270 ) (1,407 ) 289,429 Loss on disposal of assets in international operations 3,211 (3,211 ) — Income from operations 61,890 83,599 Interest expense, net 40,330 (105 ) 40,225 Other (income) expense, net (873 ) (226 ) 1,311 100 312 (Loss) before income taxes 22,433 43,062 Interest expense, net 40,330 40,330 Depreciation and amortization 34,860 34,860 EBITDA 97,623 118,252 Adjustments to EBITDA 20,629 (6,637 ) (226 ) (2,962 ) (1,128 ) (2,082 ) (3,136 ) (1,270 ) 1,311 (4,499 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 118,252 $ (6,637 ) $ (226 ) $ (2,962 ) $ (1,128 ) $ (2,082 ) $ (3,136 ) $ (1,270 ) $ 1,311 $ (4,499 ) $ 118,252 ** Consists of wholesale selling expenses, retail operating expenses, art and development costs and general and administrative expenses, which were reported separately in the prior year.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (11,718 ) $ 40,020 $ (54,962 ) $ 22,433 Intangible asset amortization 1,528 2,354 3,072 4,831 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts 1,295 1,074 2,566 1,937 Other restructuring, retention and severance (a) 710 31 710 1,967 Long-lived assets impairment (b) 7,829 9,983 — Non-recurring legal settlements/costs 384 — 384 — Stock option expense 83 104 168 217 Restricted stock unit and restricted cash awards expense – performance-based 744 1,154 1,313 1,971 COVID - 19 (e) — 655 — 1,270 Loss on sale of business — — — 3,211 Inventory disposal reserve 810 162 1,431 926 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes 1,665 45,554 (35,335 ) 38,763 Adjusted income tax (benefit) expense (h) (9,841 ) 11,446 (22,162 ) 10,064 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 11,506 $ 34,108 $ (13,173 ) $ 28,699 Adjusted net income (loss) per common share – diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.29 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.25 Weighted-average number of common shares – diluted 114,604,275 116,251,151 112,519,950 115,499,304

(a) Amounts expensed principally relate to severance due to one-time organizational changes.

(b) In December 2021, the Company announced the closure of a manufacturing facility in New Mexico that ceased operations in February 2022. As a result, the Company recorded related shutdown charges. In addition, during the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded an impairment charge related to certain lease assets and property and equipment. See Note 3, Disposition of Assets and Lease-Related Impairments in Item 1, “Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)” in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q).

(c) The “deferred rent” adjustment reflects the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay.

(d) Charges incurred related to closing and relocating stores in the ordinary course of business.

(e) Represents COVID-19 expenses for employees on temporary furlough for whom the Company provides health benefits; non-payroll expenses including advertising, occupancy and other store expenses.

(f) Costs incurred for early lease terminations and a merchandise transformation project to transition and optimize stores to the reduced SKU assortment levels.

(g) The Company recognized net gain on debt repayment in 2021.

(h) Represents income tax expense/benefit after excluding the specific tax impacts for each of the pre-tax adjustments. The tax impacts for each of the adjustments were determined by applying to the pre-tax adjustments the effective income tax rates for the specific legal entities in which the adjustments were recorded.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Net sales Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Net sales Net sales: Wholesale $ 303,577 57.6 % $ 230,961 43.1 % Eliminations (199,606 ) (37.8 ) (139,027 ) (26.0 ) Net wholesale 103,971 19.7 91,934 17.2 Retail 423,478 80.3 443,812 82.8 Total net sales $ 527,449 100.0 % $ 535,746 100.0 %





Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Net sales Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Net sales Net sales: Wholesale $ 543,257 56.6 % $ 443,098 46.0 % Eliminations (347,261 ) (36.2 ) (257,639 ) (26.8 ) Net wholesale 195,996 20.4 185,459 19.3 Retail 764,429 79.6 777,094 80.7 Total net sales $ 960,425 100.0 % $ 962,553 100.0 %





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Dollars in Thousands Percentage

of Net Sales Dollars in Thousands Percentage

of Net Sales Retail gross profit $ 158,152 37.3 % $ 193,565 43.6 % Wholesale gross profit 19,820 19.1 23,607 25.7 Total gross profit $ 177,972 33.7 % $ 217,172 40.5 %





Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Dollars in Thousands Percentage of Net Sales Dollars in Thousands Percentage of Net Sales Retail gross profit $ 271,518 35.5 % $ 316,743 40.8 % Wholesale gross profit 44,462 22.7 52,715 28.4 Total gross profit $ 315,980 32.9 % $ 369,458 38.4 %

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

OPERATING METRICS

Six Months ended June, 30 Last 12 Months 2022 2021 Store Count Corporate Stores: Beginning of period 759 746 749 New stores opened 2 5 7 Acquired 10 Closed (5 ) (2 ) (10 ) End of period 756 749 756 Franchise Stores Beginning of period 72 85 82 New stores opened — — — Sold to Party City — — (10 ) Closed (2 ) (3 ) (2 ) End of period 70 82 70 Grand Total 826 831 826





Three months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Wholesale Share of Shelf (a) 77.7% 81.0% Manufacturing Share of Shelf (b) 30.1% 30.7% Three months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Brand comparable sales (c) -5.6% 118.3%

(a) Wholesale share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales supplied by our wholesale operations.

(b) Manufacturing share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales manufactured by the company.

(c) Party City brand comparable sales include North American e-commerce sales.







