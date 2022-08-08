The Global Massage Guns Market is expected to grow by $ 230.07 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Massage Guns Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313086/?utm_source=GNW

2% during the forecast period. Our report on the massage guns market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of massage guns to alleviate pain and stress, the rise in the number of massage parlors and physiotherapy clinics, and the advantages of electric massage guns.

The massage guns market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The massage guns market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Individuals

• Athletes

• Trainers

• Chiropractors



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing prominence of online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the massage guns market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of portable massage guns and the proliferation of technologically advanced massage guns will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the massage guns market covers the following areas:

• Massage guns market sizing

• Massage guns market forecast

• Massage guns market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading massage guns market vendors that include Achedaway, Balkowitsch Enterprises Inc., Essential Massage and Therapy Co., Every Fun, Hydragun, Hyperice Inc, Legiral, Life Pro Fitness, Massage Guns Ireland, Medcursor, MUSCLEGUN, OPOVE, PLENO Massager, Rapid Release Therapy, Recovapro, RENPHO, Therabody Inc., Thumper Massager Inc., TimTam, Vybe, and Conair Corp. Also, the massage guns market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

