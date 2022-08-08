Rover to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 10, 2022

SEATTLE, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. (“Rover” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ROVR), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the 42nd Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 10, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT).



The fireside chat will be available via live webcast and archived replay on Rover’s investor relations website at https://investors.rover.com/.

About Rover Group, Inc.

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover (Nasdaq: ROVR) is the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits. To learn more about Rover, please visit https://www.rover.com.

