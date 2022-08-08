Progressive Care Announces Launch of New Logo as It Continues to Upgrade and Strengthen Its PharmcoRx Brand

MIAMI, FL, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB.RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company is excited to announce the redesign and launch of a new logo for their data-driven pharmacy brand.

PharmcoRx pharmacy provides a wide variety of crucial services including an innovative combination of adherence tools, clinical services, patient navigation and engagement, real-time collaboration with patient’s caretakers, medication reconciliation post-discharge, monthly medication review, 24/7 access to clinical pharmacy support through the company’s online platform, automated Rx refill management, specialty adherence packaging that includes the company’s successful Smart-Pack adherence packaging and free same-day delivery.

The redesign of the PharmcoRx logo is a fresh, modern, and progressive look that reflects the intuitive approach the company is taking toward the delivery of 5 Star medication adherence performance pharmacy services - helping patients take their prescription medication correctly, on time, in the correct dosage, and for the length of time their physician prescribed.

“Since its inception, our company has been putting a lot of emphasis on superior quality and excellent patient care,” says Jay Weisberg, CEO of Progressive Care Inc. “Recently we determined to initiate rebranding and reinforce our logo because a better, stronger, and more compelling symbol underscores the impact we make in our community. We are taking great pride in our progress and the difference we make in people’s lives.”

While still featuring the company’s signature blue and red colors; representing their core values, all letters of the same font, without capitals were chosen to reflect transparency and equality for all. For PharmcoRx, every patient is an opportunity to provide the highest level of quality care and service, regardless of background, gender, age, or any other social, socioeconomic, or religious characteristics.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

