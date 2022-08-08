Kandi Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Off-road Vehicles Sales Are Steadily Growing

- Quarter-end cash balance1 increased to $232.5 million

JINHUA, China, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter Highlights

Total revenues of $20.8 million compared to $29.9 million in the same period of 2021.





Off-road vehicles sales increased by 84.4% to $10.1 million, compared to $5.5 million in the same period of 2021.





EV products sales increased by 307.1% to $2.5 million, compared to $0.6 million in the same period of 2021.





EV parts sales were $0.6 million, compared to $6.7 million in the same period of 2021.





Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters and associated parts sales were $1.2 million, compared with $16.5 million in the same period of 2021.





Net loss was $1.9 million, or $0.02 loss per fully diluted share, compared to a net income of $40.9 million, or $0.54 income per fully diluted share for the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the second quarter 2021 gain from the disposal of long-lived assets of approximately $48.3 million, which was related to the relocation of our Jinhua factory. There was no similar gain in the second quarter of 2022.





Working capital of $264.2 million as of June 30, 2022





Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and certificate of deposit of $232.5 million as of June 30, 2022



Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and CEO of Kandi commented, “Kandi has continuously refined its business strategy to make our company more diversified and competitive. We saw the positive impact of this effort in the second quarter. Despite frequent lockdowns caused by COVID resurgences and severe supply chain disruptions, our business strategy adjustments enabled us to achieve relatively solid results. Notably, we are getting traction in a variety of newly launched off-road vehicles, such as golf karts, UTVs, ATVs, and beach dune buggy crossovers. For example, the monthly production of golf crossovers increased to 2,000 units in June, from just double digits in March. We intend to launch more new models as the year goes on to capture this market opportunity. We believe this product category could grow around 19%2 annually in compound growth rate, and eventually exceeding $2.2 billion by 2028. We are confident of sequential growth in off-road vehicles in the quarters ahead.”

Q2 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenues and Gross Profit (in USD millions)

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Y-o-Y% Net Revenues $20.8 $29.9 -30.2% Gross Profit $2.7 $6.1 -55.4% Gross Margin% 13.0% 20.4% -

Net revenues of $20.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 decreased 30.2% from the same period of 2021. The revenue decline was primarily due to lower sales volumes of Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters and associated parts and EV parts due to lower seasonal demand. The mix shift to more battery revenue caused the contraction in gross margin.

Operating Income/Loss (in USD millions)

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Y-o-Y% Operating (Expenses) Income ($9.0) $38.3 -123.5% (Loss) income from Operations ($6.3) $44.4 -114.2% Operating Margin% -30.1% 148.5% -

Operating expenses were $9.0 million, compared with operating income of $38.3 million for the same period of 2021. Second quarter 2021 operating income included the $48.3 million gain from the disposal of long-live assets related to our Jinhua facility relocation.

Net Income/Loss (in USD millions)

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Y-o-Y% Net (loss) Income ($1.9) $40.9 -104.6% Net (Loss) income per Share, Basic and Diluted ($0.02) $0.54 -

Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.9 million compared to net income of $40.9 million for the same period of 2021, reflecting the one-time facility relocation gain last year.

Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Monday, August 8, 2022. Management will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

• Toll-free dial-in number: +1-877-407-3982

• International dial-in number: + 1-201-493-6780

• Webcast and replay: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1562753&tp_key=ef917a2508

The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group

Contacts:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Ms. Kewa Luo

+1 (212) 551-3610

IR@kandigroup.com

The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA

gary@blueshirtgroup.com

- Tables Below -





KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,098,779 $ 129,223,443 Restricted cash 72,235,039 39,452,564 Certificate of deposit 73,173,646 55,041,832 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,903,505 and

$3,053,277 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 37,794,871 52,896,305 Inventories 41,937,709 33,171,973 Notes receivable 725,332 323,128 Other receivables 8,491,785 8,901,109 Prepayments and prepaid expense 2,516,142 17,657,326 Advances to suppliers 6,978,469 5,940,456 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 330,951,772 342,608,136 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment, net 102,735,918 111,577,411 Intangible assets, net 11,606,688 13,249,079 Land use rights, net 3,041,861 3,250,336 Construction in progress 373,484 79,317 Deferred tax assets 2,171,889 2,219,297 Long-term investment 149,334 157,262 Goodwill 34,678,790 36,027,425 Other long-term assets 11,166,861 10,992,009 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 165,924,825 177,552,136 TOTAL ASSETS $ 496,876,597 $ 520,160,272 CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 32,635,923 $ 36,677,802 Other payables and accrued expenses 8,065,531 9,676,973 Short-term loans 1,450,000 950,000 Notes payable 17,933,221 8,198,193 Income tax payable 629,642 1,620,827 Other current liabilities 6,086,563 7,038,895 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 66,800,880 64,162,690 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term loans 2,210,589 2,210,589 Deferred taxes liability 2,490,130 2,460,141 Contingent consideration liability 5,513,000 7,812,000 Other long-term liabilities 880,925 314,525 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 11,094,644 12,797,255 TOTAL LIABILITIES 77,895,524 76,959,945 STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 77,648,730 and

77,385,130 shares issued and 75,760,807 and 76,705,381 outstanding at June

30,2022 and December 31,2021, respectively 77,649 77,385 Less: Treasury stock (1,887,923 shares with average price of $3.14 and 679,749

shares with average price of $3.52 at June 30,2022 and December 31,2021,

respectively ) (5,937,017 ) (2,392,203 ) Additional paid-in capital 450,120,903 449,479,461 Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at June

30,2022 and December 31,2021, respectively) (7,769,429 ) (4,216,102 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,704,633 ) 251,786 TOTAL KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 417,787,473 443,200,327 Non-controlling interests 1,193,600 - TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 418,981,073 443,200,327 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 496,876,597 $ 520,160,272







KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTIES, NET $ 20,841,183 $ 29,875,835 $ 45,732,587 $ 45,852,002 REVENUES FROM THE FORMER AFFILIATE COMPANY

AND RELATED PARTIES, NET - - - 1,587 REVENUES, NET 20,841,183 29,875,835 45,732,587 45,853,589 COST OF GOODS SOLD (18,122,316 ) (23,778,053 ) (40,626,557 ) (35,401,456 ) GROSS PROFIT 2,718,867 6,097,782 5,106,030 10,452,133 OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE): Research and development (1,253,843 ) (3,564,905 ) (2,394,429 ) (25,189,502 ) Selling and marketing (1,172,528 ) (1,057,517 ) (2,366,227 ) (2,204,383 ) General and administrative (6,574,079 ) (5,359,572 ) (12,330,610 ) (9,789,695 ) Gain on disposal of long-lived assets - 48,253,667 - 48,253,667 TOTAL OPERATING (EXPENSE) INCOME (9,000,450 ) 38,271,673 (17,091,266 ) 11,070,087 (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (6,281,583 ) 44,369,455 (11,985,236 ) 21,522,220 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 1,378,774 974,105 2,601,078 1,502,697 Interest expense (138,433 ) (78,069 ) (286,577 ) (204,417 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (391,000 ) (357,000 ) 2,299,000 - Government grants 463,219 114,402 707,317 349,195 Gain from sale of equity in the Former Affiliate Company - 33,651 - 17,733,911 Share of loss after tax of the Former Affiliate Company - (4,904 ) - (2,584,401 ) Other income, net 2,373,528 3,827,089 2,417,310 4,325,990 TOTAL OTHER INCOME , NET 3,686,088 4,509,274 7,738,128 21,122,975 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (2,595,495 ) 48,878,729 (4,247,108 ) 42,645,195 INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) 719,843 (7,949,255 ) 752,443 (8,118,441 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME (1,875,652 ) 40,929,474 (3,494,665 ) 34,526,754 LESS: NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-

CONTROLLING INTERESTS 61,619 - 58,662 - NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI

TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS (1,937,271 ) 40,929,474 (3,553,327 ) 34,526,754 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation adjustment (19,966,230 ) 4,874,815 (18,956,419 ) 3,698,802 COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME $ (21,841,882 ) $ 45,804,289 $ (22,451,084 ) $ 38,225,556 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC AND DILUTED 75,863,479 75,510,788 76,075,484 75,447,633 NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.02 ) $ 0.54 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.46







KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)

Number of

Outstanding

Shares Common

Stock Treasury

Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss Non-controlling

interests Total Balance, December 31, 2020 75,377,555 $ 75,377 $ - $ 439,549,338 $ (27,079,900 ) $ (8,778,151 ) $ - $ 403,766,664 Stock issuance and award 10,000 10 - 22,290 - - - 22,300 Net loss - - - - (6,402,720 ) - - (6,402,720 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - (1,176,013 ) - (1,176,013 ) Reversal of reduction in the Former Affiliate

Company’s equity (net of tax effect of $491,400) - - - 2,771,652 - - - 2,771,652 Balance, March 31, 2021 75,387,555 $ 75,387 $ - $ 442,343,280 $ (33,482,620 ) $ (9,954,164 ) $ - $ 398,981,883 Stock issuance and award 238,600 239 - 1,374,098 - - - 1,374,337 Net income - - - - 40,929,474 - - 40,929,474 Foreign currency translation - - - - - 4,874,815 - 4,874,815 Balance, June 30, 2021 75,626,155 $ 75,626 $ - $ 443,717,378 $ 7,446,854 $ (5,079,349 ) $ - $ 446,160,509





Number of

Outstanding

Shares Common

Stock Treasury

Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated

Earning

(Deficit) Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Non-controlling

interests Total Balance, December 31, 2021 77,385,130 $ 77,385 $ (2,392,203 ) $ 449,479,461 $ (4,216,102 ) $ 251,786 $ - $ 443,200,327 Stock issuance and award 25,000 25 - 92,925 - - - 92,950 Stock buyback - - (1,570,324 ) (13,236 ) - - - (1,583,560 ) Capital contribution from shareholder - - - - - - 1,198,398 1,198,398 Net loss - - - - (1,616,056 ) - (2,957 ) (1,619,013 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - 1,009,811 - 1,009,811 Balance, March 31, 2022 77,410,130 $ 77,410 $ (3,962,527 ) $ 449,559,150 $ (5,832,158 ) $ 1,261,597 $ 1,195,441 $ 442,298,913 Stock issuance and award 238,600 239 - 584,331 - - - 584,570 Stock buyback - - (1,974,490 ) (22,578 ) - - - (1,997,068 ) Net income (loss) - - - - (1,937,271 ) - 61,619 (1,875,652 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - (19,966,230 ) (63,460 ) (20,029,690 ) Balance, June 30, 2022 77,648,730 $ 77,649 $ (5,937,017 ) $ 450,120,903 $ (7,769,429 ) $ (18,704,633 ) 1,193,600 $ 418,981,073







KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (3,494,665 ) $ 34,526,754 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 6,447,548 4,443,218 Provision (reversal) of allowance for doubtful accounts 4,301 - Deferred taxes (116,206 ) (11,970 ) Share of loss after tax of the Former Affiliate Company - 2,584,401 Gain from equity sale in the Former Affiliate Company - (17,733,911 ) Gain on disposal of long-lived assets - (48,253,667 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,299,000 ) - Stock based compensation expense 639,690 1,429,456 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (9,108,858 ) 2,054,930 Notes receivable 1,925,896 - Inventories (9,949,597 ) (3,328,120 ) Other receivables and other assets (2,806,192 ) (14,040,619 ) Advances to supplier and prepayments and prepaid expenses 13,475,591 20,596,182 Increase (Decrease) In: Accounts payable 32,751,997 (1,044,040 ) Other payables and accrued liabilities 4,198,349 (463,016 ) Notes payable (7,788,622 ) (93,273 ) Income tax payable (777,068 ) 7,671,740 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 23,103,164 $ (11,661,935 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (1,491,918 ) (6,565,755 ) Payment for construction in progress (308,304 ) (1,869,028 ) Proceeds from disposal of long-lived assets - 23,234,680 Repayment from (loan to) third party - 31,686,168 Certificate of deposit (21,617,615 ) (54,098,335 ) Proceeds from sales of equity in the Former Affiliate Company - 23,803,268 Long-term Investment - (108,197 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (23,417,837 ) $ 16,082,801 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term loans 5,070,582 250,000 Repayments of short-term loans (4,570,582 ) - Contribution from non-controlling shareholder 787,499 - Purchase of treasury stock (3,580,628 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (2,293,129 ) $ 250,000 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $ (2,607,802 ) $ 4,670,866 Effect of exchange rate changes $ (6,734,387 ) $ 997,982 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR $ 168,676,007 $ 142,520,635 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 159,333,818 $ 148,189,483 -CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 87,098,779 132,071,957 -RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD 72,235,039 16,117,526 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION Income taxes paid $ 140,831 373,433 Interest paid $ 102,722 - SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES: Reversal of decrease in investment in the Former Affiliate Company due to change

in its equity (net of tax effect of $491,400) - 2,813,968 Increase of other receivable for equity transfer payment of the Former Affiliate Company - 23,803,268 Contribution from non-controlling shareholder by inventories and fix assets 393,986 -





1 Includes cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and certificate of deposit.

2 Source: The Insight Partners, Electric Off-Road Vehicle Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Vehicle (All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV), Special Service Vehicle/Utility Terrain Vehicle (SSV/UTV), and Off-Road Motorcycles), Application (Utility, Sports, Recreation, and Military), and Geography, July 13, 2022.