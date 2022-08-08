Intensifying Changing Lifestyles and Rising Per Capita Disposable Income Will Generate Increased Demand for 3-in-1 Beverages, States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global 3-in-1 beverage market is estimated at US$ 1.65 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at 4.2% CAGR through 2032.



In this 21st century, the entire world is moving towards new lifestyles and busy schedules, in which, instant food and beverages have become an essential part of life. In this scenario, 3-in-1 beverages act as a piece of the puzzle that fulfils the need for instant beverages in a busy lifestyle. Moreover, rising urbanization is also a growth-supportive factor for the 3-in-1 beverage market. It is also a suitable option for conservative workplaces as well as hostels.

Manufacturers need to overcome the problem related to high sugar content in tea and coffee premixes to increase their health-conscious consumer base and product reach. Also, partnerships with travel companies will generate huge growth opportunities for market players for global expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global 3-in-1 beverage market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% and be valued at US$ 2.5 billion by 2032.

The market registered 4% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

Under product type, coffee premix dominates the market and is valued at US$ 730 million in 2022.

East Asia dominated the global market with 32.6% market share in 2021.

Based on region, demand for 3-in-1 beverages is expected to increase at CAGRs of 4.8% and 5.8%, respectively, in Europe and Oceania.

“Rising urbanization as well as changing eating habits will provide an innovative opportunity for market players over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

The business environment in the 3-in-1 beverage market continues to reflect a rollup within the industry despite difficult economic conditions. Key market heroes are competing to secure dominance in this space, such as Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, and Cadbury.

Additionally, market participants are attempting to attract customers by concentrating on the creation of customer-specific requirements. Market expansion is predicted to be supported by changes in consumer lifestyles and distribution methods, such as supermarkets and hypermarkets. Companies have increased their R&D expenditures significantly to create new products as a result of the 3-in-1 beverage market’s growing popularity.

Through mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, capacity expansion, and other strategies, manufacturers can create strategic partnerships to adopt technology and boost production capacity to satisfy the demands of a developing industry.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent 3-in-1 beverage manufacturers are Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, Cadbury, MacCoffee, and Old Town White Coffee.

Major manufacturers of 3-in-1 beverage products are employing innovative technologies and optimization systems. Key manufacturers are focusing on developing new products with innovative packaging as well as a blend of flavors in their drinks.

In Nov 2019, Continental Coffee launched four new flavors, namely, hazelnut, cappuccino, mocha, and caramel, of the 3-in-1 premix coffee under the brand 'THIS'.

In Jan 2016, Wagh Bakri Tea Group , a leading packaged tea company, introduced a spiced tea range - masala tea, tea bags, and 3-in-1 instant tea premixes enriched with health benefits of seven selected spices.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of 3-in-1 beverages positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of 3-in-1 Beverage Industry Research

By Product Type : Coffee Premix Tea Premix Malt Drink Premix Cereal Drink Premix Chocolate Drink Premix

By Beverage Type : Hot Beverages Cold Beverages

By Packaging type : Sachets Packets

By Distribution Channel : Online Brand Websites e-Commerce Platforms Offline Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & ASEAN Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global 3-in-1 beverage market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (coffee premix, tea premix, malt drink premix, cereal drink premix, chocolate drink premix), beverage type (hot beverages, cold beverages), packaging type (sachets, packets), and distribution channel (online, offline), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

