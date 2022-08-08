North America Hermetic Packaging Market revenue to cross $2.2bn by 2027, says Graphical Research

Pune, India, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As per a recent industry report put forward by Graphical Research, the North America hermetic packaging market is forecast to register its name in the billion-dollar fraternity down the line of seven years, by exceeding a revenue of USD 2.2 billion by 2027.





The market growth is as the air transport sector is developing at a commendable pace. Hermetic packaging helps in keeping the products safe from contamination by preventing liquids and gases from entering the packaging cavity. Moreover, products with hermetic packaging provide greater stability at a high temperature as compared to the available alternatives.

The air transport sector in North America is growing at a good rate as the region is experiencing robust economic progress. The preferences of customers are also changing and there is a notable increase in the per-capita income of the regional population.

Hermetically sealed headers, connectors, and terminals play an important role in ensuring the safety of various electronic items and sensors in an aircraft in high-temperature situations, thereby fostering their demand.

The trends boosting the industry outlook are mentioned below:

Hermetically sealed metal cans gain momentum:

Metal cans are expected to hold a share worth $1.1 billion in North America hermetic packaging market by 2027. Metal cans with hermetic packaging are commonly used in specialty packaging as they have an elevated aesthetic appearance, are highly durable, and offer great stability. This type of packaging is cost-effective, consists of a low lead count, and has a variety of applications in aircraft batteries, making it a highly preferred packaging product among end-users.

Glass metal sealing highly used for temperature-sensitive products:

Glass-metal sealing captured more than 40% share of North America hermetic packaging industry in the past as it has supreme insulation capabilities. Products that use glass-metal sealing can endure temperatures ranging from -65°C to more than 250°C. Glass-metal sealing is finding a wide range of applications in sensors, batteries, and electronic packaging for the automotive, aerospace, and medical sectors.

Hermetic packaging extensively used in transistors:

Transistor applications will hold over 33% share of North America hermetic packaging market by 2027. Hermetically packaged transistors are used for a variety of delicate applications, which include controllers, digital switches, connectors, integrated circuits, and amplifiers. Furthermore, the notable technological discoveries made in the automotive, aerospace, and military & defense sectors are expected to bolster the adoption of hermetically sealed high-quality transistors.

Robust use of hermetic packaging in military & defense sector:

The military & defense sector accounted for a share worth $540 million in North America hermetic packaging market in 2020. The U.S. government is increasing its investments in the sector to encourage companies to carry out intense research and development activities to strengthen their national defense. Moreover, several geopolitical issues are gripping the region that will have a major impact on the progress of the military & defense sector. The rising number of medical emergencies has propelled the demand for advanced medical equipment, thereby increasing the use of hermetic packaging.

Renowned organizations, such as Willow Technologies, Winchester Interconnect, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Legacy Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Special Hermetic Products Inc., among many others, are engaged in the production of hermetic packaging products. The products include ceramic-metal sealing, passivation glass, glass-metal sealing, transponder glass, and reed glass, for their clients across North America.

Several types of configurations, such as metal can, multi-layer ceramic, and pressed ceramic are used for lasers, photodiodes, airbag initiators, Microelectrochemical (MEMS) switches, sensors, and transistors. The main end-users of hermetic packaging include aeronautics, military & defense, medical, and telecommunication sectors.

