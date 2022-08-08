Textile Auxiliaries Market to Reach US$ 11.7 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Wide range of use of textile auxiliaries chemicals in the processing of fabric underpins growth opportunities for firms in the textile auxiliaries market. Fabric producers are utilizing various textile auxiliaries to impart texture and colors to cater to the demands in fashion and apparel industry. The value of the global textile auxiliaries market was pegged at US$ 8.0 Bn in 2021.



The in-depth business intelligence study observed that textile auxiliaries uses are proliferating in processing textiles that find use in home furnishings, whereby enormous value-grab opportunities are found in developing countries. Substantial applications of textile auxiliaries in dyeing and printing are estimated to create sizable revenue potential for players during the forecast period. Growing use of technical textiles in variety of applications in turn is expanding the avenue for firms in the textile auxiliaries market.

The analysts found that finishing agents accounted for a promising revenue share of the textile auxiliaries market. Rise in production of technical textile will generate abundant opportunity in the near future. In developed regions, particularly in Europe, the demand for home textiles and synthetic fibers has spurred the consumption of textile auxiliaries.

Key Findings of Textile Auxiliaries Market Study

Widespread Use in Processing Technical Textiles Underpins Massive Opportunities : Growing popularity of technical textiles, reinforced by the rising use of these in various applications, has spurred the demand for textile auxiliaries in their treatment and processing. A host of different characteristics of technical textiles are enhanced with the use of textile auxiliaries. R&D on concentrated textile auxiliaries for use in the segment will open up new revenue streams in the textile auxiliaries market.





: Growing popularity of technical textiles, reinforced by the rising use of these in various applications, has spurred the demand for textile auxiliaries in their treatment and processing. A host of different characteristics of technical textiles are enhanced with the use of textile auxiliaries. R&D on concentrated textile auxiliaries for use in the segment will open up new revenue streams in the textile auxiliaries market. Rise in Demand for Fabric for Apparel Propelling Consumption of Textile Auxiliaries Notably Dyeing and Printing Agents : Wide usage of textile auxiliaries as dyeing and printing agents, and finishing agents in textile processing has invigorated the utilization of products. Rise in demand for various types of fabric in apparel and home furnishings is fueling the sales of textile auxiliaries. The study on the textile auxiliaries market found that the dyeing and printing agents segment is a lucrative one, and is anticipated to advance at a CAGR of approximately 4% during 2022 - 2031.





Wide usage of textile auxiliaries as dyeing and printing agents, and finishing agents in textile processing has invigorated the utilization of products. Rise in demand for various types of fabric in apparel and home furnishings is fueling the sales of textile auxiliaries. The study on the textile auxiliaries market found that the dyeing and printing agents segment is a lucrative one, and is anticipated to advance at a CAGR of approximately 4% during 2022 - 2031. Textile Manufacturers Adopt Environmentally Friendly Processes: Textile manufacturers are increasingly adopting sustainable treatment processes. Their emphasis on environment-friendly processes will open up new frontiers in the textile auxiliaries market.





Textile Auxiliaries Market: Key Drivers

A flourishing fashion and apparel industry is a key driver for demand for textile auxiliaries. Changing dynamics of the global fashion industry is a key underpinning for demand for smart textiles, thereby creating profitable avenues in textile auxiliaries market.





Emerging trends in demand for and use of home furnishings among consumers in emerging economies have pivoted investments in yarns and non-apparel textile goods, whereby there is an enormous market value.





Textile Auxiliaries Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific held a key share of more than 33% of the global textile auxiliaries market in 2021 in terms of volume. Rise in demand for home furnishings has spurred the utilization of textile auxiliaries. Strides made in fashion apparel production in the region and a few economies emerging as textile export hubs worldwide have propelled revenue streams in the regional market.





North America is a lucrative market, and is projected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Massive demand in technical textiles will generate substantial opportunities for market players to capitalize on in the next few years.





Textile Auxiliaries Market: Competition Landscape

A few vendors exercise prominence over the demand and supply dynamics in the textile auxiliaries market, found the analysts in the TMR study, rendering the landscape increasingly fragmented.

Some of the key players are:

Fibro Chem LLC

Zschimmer & Schwarz, Inc.

Dow Chemicals

Archroma

Solvay

Huntsman International LLC

A few other prominent companies profiled in the study are Covestro AG, Camex Ltd., Fineotex Group, and Croda International Plc.

Textile Auxiliaries Market Segmentation

Product Pretreatment Agents Dyeing & Printing Agents Finishing Agents Spin Finish Other (including Knitting & Weaving)

Application Home Furnishings Carpets & Rugs Furniture Others (Bed Linen, Curtains, etc.) Technical Textiles Agrotech Packtech Meditech Others (Buildtech, Mobiltech, etc.) Apparel Industrial Textiles



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa





Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia and CIS

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC

South Africa

