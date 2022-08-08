Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 27 July 2022 regarding the private placement of 600,000 new shares in the Company. The share capital increase associated with such private placement has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 214,561,213.02 divided into 216,728,498 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.99.

