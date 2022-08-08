Dynamic Closes Debt Refinancing Transaction

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: DTG, OTC:ERILF) ( the “Company”, “we” and “our”) is pleased to announce that we closed a debt refinancing transaction with our new strategic lender, Promising Expert Limited (“PEL”) from Hong Kong.

“This was an important first step in the Company’s financing plan, replacing short term debt and increasing working capital with USD$4.0 million (CAD$5.0 million) from the recently closed equity private placement and arranging senior debt financing totaling USD$16.0 million from a strategic investor,” said Guy Nelson, CEO of Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. “We continue to work actively on the second step of our financing plan and expect to provide an update in that regard in the coming months.”

Pursuant to the terms of an assignment and assumption agreement (the “Debt Refinancing”): (i) the Company’s prior senior lender (“Prior Lender”) agreed to exchange USD$4.15 million of the outstanding debt for unsecured vendor credits and discounts applicable to unpaid invoices from prior sales and from future sales from the Company to the Prior Lender; (ii) the Prior Lender agreed to apply certain contract holdbacks in the amount of USD$0.65 million against the outstanding debt; and (iii) PEL purchased the balance of the outstanding debt in the amount of USD$13.55 million and the related security from the Prior Lender for USD$10.4 million representing a discount of USD$3.15 million (the “Discount”). Immediately after completion of the Debt Refinancing, PEL agreed to forgive USD$3.15 million of the debt which matches the Discount (the “Forgiven Debt”). The Company currently owes PEL USD$11.3 million subject the terms of the new Term Facility (defined below).

Subject to PEL’s ability to transfer funds to Canada, the Company will have access to an aggregate amount of USD$16 million of senior credit facilities from PEL that bear a more manageable 6.0% per annum interest rate. The PEL credit facilities include: (i) the outstanding demand term loan facility in the amount of USD$11.3 million repayable in 60 months (the “Term Facility”); (ii) undrawn demand non-revolving term loan in the amount of USD$2.9 million repayable in 12 months (the “Revolving Facilit”); and (iii) undrawn demand subordinated revolving term loan in the amount of USD$1.8 million repayable in 12 months (the “Subordinated Facility” and together with the Term Facility and the Revolving Facility, the “PEL Facilities”). The interest on the PEL Facilities is payable monthly in arrears. The PEL Facilities may be prepaid without penalty on one business days’ prior notice to PEL. The Term Facility and Revolving Facility are secured by a first charge on the Company’s assets, pledges of the shares of the direct subsidiaries of the Company and an assignment of insurance of the Company and subsidiaries to PEL. In addition, PEL has the right, upon written notice at any time while the PEL Facilities are outstanding, to appoint one individual selected by PEL as a non-voting observer entitled to attend meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company. No additional securities will be issued pursuant to the terms of the PEL Facilities.

Although PEL currently owns 16,000,000 common shares of the Company that were purchased by investing CAD$5.0 million at $0.3125 per common share, representing 8.91% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Dynamic and has the right to appoint a Director to the Board of Directors of the Company so long as it owns at least 5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, the Debt Refinancing is not a “related party transaction” within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 or Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Debt Refinancing is not a “related party transaction” because the Company and PEL entered into a Term Sheet with respect to the Debt Refinancing and PEL’s equity subscription when PEL was an arm’s length third party.

As part of the Debt Refinancing, the Company also amended the terms of its lending arrangements with Export Development Canada.

About Dynamic Technologies Group Inc.

Dynamic is a world leader in the design engineering, production, and commissioning of iconic, media-based attractions and ride systems for the global theme park industry and entertainment destinations. It also applies these same engineering integration and problem solving skills for special projects in diversified industries such as alternative energy and large optical telescopes and enclosures. Dynamic also has commenced an initiative to leverage its world class theater products and attraction development capability on a co-venture ownership basis. Dynamic’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol DTG.

