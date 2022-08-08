Erica Diamond Encourages Readers to Take Ownership of Their Dreams in Her New Book, 'List Your Goals'

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 9, award-winning media personality Erica Diamond will launch her new self-help journal, "List Your Goals," and encourages fans to "Make a list, change your life! Manifest your biggest dreams and goals through journaling." This perfect-sized journal offers readers an encouraging path to take ownership of their dreams and make real-life changes—big and small. The journal is now available for pre-order on Amazon and will be released on Aug. 9, 2022.

She's been seen on THE TODAY Show, The Oprah Winfrey Network and FORBES Magazine, now internationally celebrated certified life coach and media personality Erica Diamond is helping people around the world manifest their dreams with List Your Goals Journal: 100 Lists to Inspire and Motivate Your Growth. With well-being and mental-health top of mind since the onset of COVID-19, journals have skyrocketed in popularity. There is no limit to what one can achieve with the right motivation and discipline, and this inspiring nightstand journal provides everything readers need to live their best lives now.

"Every person should have Erica Diamond's LIST YOUR GOALS Journal on their nightstand!" - Academy Award winning actress, Marlee Matlin

"If you're looking to plan the next year of your life both personally and professionally and accomplish your goals, Erica Diamond and List Your Goals Journal provide effective and supportive strategies to manifest your dream life!" - Harley Finkelstein, President Shopify

The "Listed" Details for LIST YOUR GOALS Journal:

Goal-oriented prompts—Shape a vision, identify challenges, and make plans with 100 list-making prompts and 25 affirmations specifically crafted to help readers reach their goals for the year.

Cultivate self-discipline—Build healthy, positive habits every day while tracking the reader's progress toward achieving their goals with this journal's daily prompts.

A full life of purpose—Make meaningful changes in all aspects of the reader's life with prompts centered on five key areas: personal growth, professional growth, healthy habits, relationships, and well-being.

Published by Rockridge Press (9th largest publisher globally), List Your Goals Journal will help readers realize their true potential and kick-start their personal growth.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Teaching people how to prioritize self-care, Erica Diamond is a certified life coach and certified yoga & meditation teacher, TV correspondent, founder of Bliss Essential oils, author, speaker, course creator, podcast host, and founder of the award-winning women's empowerment brand EricaDiamond.com®.

