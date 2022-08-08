PowerFleet Reports 10-Quarter Revenue High and Improved Bottom Line Performance for Second Quarter 2022

Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, UNITED STATES

  • Quarterly Revenue of $34.6 Million, Marking Third Consecutive Quarter of Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

  • High Margin, Recurring and Services Revenue up 9% Year-Over-Year to $19.8 Million, Reflecting Company’s Focus on Driving SaaS and Software Revenue

  • Rationalization Initiatives Drive 58% Sequential Improvement in Loss from Operations

  • Strong First Half 2022 Financial Results, Position Company for Growth, and Improved Profitability for Full Year 2022

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader of Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions that manage enterprise assets for seamless business operations, reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $34.6 million, an increase of 4% quarter-over-quarter.
  • High margin, recurring and services revenue increased 9% to $19.8 million, or 57% of total revenue, compared to the same year-ago period.
  • Product gross margin increased to 24% from 17% compared to Q1 2022, reflecting the success of the company’s initiatives to manage purchase price variance (PPV) challenges and reengineer certain products to enhance margins.
  • Loss from operations improved by $2.2 million to $(1.6) million, a decrease of 58% compared to Q1 2022.
  • Strong liquidity position with $18.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and working capital of $38.5 million at quarter-end.

Management Commentary
“During the second quarter, we built on the momentum we established in Q1 and delivered solid sequential and year-over-year revenue growth, driven by further commitment from longstanding customers like Ford, Volvo, Nestle and Nack-Pack,” said PowerFleet CEO Steve Towe. “In fact, the $34.6 million in revenue we generated this period, marked a 10-quarter revenue high for PowerFleet. Importantly, we were able to achieve these milestones despite the ongoing macro headwinds and supply chain issues affecting our industry, our competitors, and companies globally. In addition to our topline performance, our rationalization initiatives are enhancing our organization’s efficiency and profitability, resulting in a 58% sequential improvement in loss from operations in Q2.

“PowerFleet’s transformation is well underway and already yielding strong returns. Our growth plan is supported by a solid cash position and available resources that provide sufficient runway to execute our strategy. We entered the second half of 2022 in a strong position, supported by building customer engagement, a growing pipeline, and several strategic opportunities on the horizon. As we look ahead, the team is executing well on driving transformation and accelerating our vision. The successful execution of our strategic road map will create a highly scalable, repeatable, and profitable global organization.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Total revenue increased 3% to $34.6 million from $33.5 million in the same year-ago period.

Services revenue was $19.8 million, or 57% of total revenue, an improvement compared to $18.1 million, or 54% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period. Product revenue, which drives future services revenue, was $14.8 million, or 43% of total revenue, compared to $15.5 million, or 46% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period.

Gross profit was $16.2 million, or 47% of total revenue, compared to $16.0 million, or 48% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period. Service gross profit was $12.7 million, or 65% of total service revenue, compared to $11.4 million, or 63% of total service revenue, in the same year-ago period. Product gross profit was $3.5 million, or 23% of total product revenue, compared to $4.6 million, or 30% of total product revenue, in the same year-ago period.

Operating expenses were $17.8 million, compared to $18.1 million in the prior quarter and $16.2 million in the same year-ago period. Operating expenses included foreign currency translation losses of $0.7 million.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $1.3 million, or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share (based on 35.4 million weighted average shares outstanding), compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.6 million, or $(0.08) per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago period (based on 34.9 million weighted average shares outstanding).

Non-GAAP net income, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $2.0 million, or $0.06 per basic and $0.05 per diluted share (based on 35.4 million weighted average basic shares outstanding and 43.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.4 million, or $0.04 per basic and $0.03 per diluted share (based on 34.9 million weighted average basic shares outstanding and 43.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about non-GAAP net income and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

Adjusted EBITDA gain, a non-GAAP metric, stayed consistent at $2.8 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 million in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

At quarter-end, the company had $18.0 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company’s working capital position at quarter-end was $38.5 million.

Investor Conference Call
PowerFleet management will discuss these results and business outlook on a conference call today (Monday, August 8, 2022) at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time).

PowerFleet management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Toll Free: (877) 524-8416

International: +1 (412) 902-1028

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here and in via the investor section of the company’s website at ir.powerfleet.com.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact PowerFleet’s investor relations team at (949) 574-3860.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement its financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), PowerFleet provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of PowerFleet’s current financial performance. Specifically, PowerFleet believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. These non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternate to net income or cash flow from operating activities as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. Because PowerFleet’s method for calculating the non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies’ methods, the non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release to the nearest GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables included in this press release.

PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2021
 2022
 2021
 2022
            
Net loss attributable to common stockholders$(2,633,000) $(1,334,000) $(5,616,000) $(5,458,000)
Non-controlling interest (1,000)  1,000   (1,000)  2,000 
Preferred stock dividend and accretion 1,196,000   1,216,000   2,392,000   2,412,000 
Interest (income) expense, net 598,000   560,000   1,056,000   991,000 
Other (income) expense, net 2,000   (3,000)  2,000   (2,000)
Income tax (benefit) expense 67,000   40,000   540,000   (663,000)
Depreciation and amortization 2,089,000   2,044,000   4,230,000   4,133,000 
Stock-based compensation 1,096,000   1,629,000   2,193,000   2,086,000 
Foreign currency translation 388,000   (1,349,000)  (631,000)  (1,690,000)
Impact of the fair value mark-up of acquired inventory 0   -   0   - 
            
Adjusted EBITDA$2,802,000  $2,804,000  $4,165,000  $1,811,000 


PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2021
 2022
 2021
 2022
            
Net loss attributable to common stockholders$(2,633,000) $(1,334,000) $(5,616,000) $(5,458,000)
Preferred stock dividend and accretion 1,196,000   1,216,000   2,392,000   2,412,000 
Other (income) expense, net 2,000   (3,000)  2,000   (2,000)
Intangible assets amortization expense 1,298,000   1,274,000   2,597,000   2,548,000 
Stock-based compensation 1,096,000   1,629,000   2,193,000   2,086,000 
Foreign currency translation 388,000   (1,349,000)  (631,000)  (1,690,000)
Non-cash portion of income tax expense 21,000   533,000   492,000   (173,000)
Impact of the fair value mark-up of acquired inventory 0   -   0   - 
Non-GAAP net income (loss)$1,368,000  $1,966,000  $1,429,000  $(277,000)
            
Non-GAAP net income (loss) - basic$0.04  $0.06  $0.04  $(0.01)
Non-GAAP net income (loss) - diluted$0.03  $0.05  $0.03  $(0.01)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 34,898,000   35,386,000   34,083,000   35,359,000 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 43,083,000   43,038,000   42,403,000   42,945,000 

About PowerFleet
PowerFleet® Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of subscription-based wireless solutions that manage enterprise assets for seamless business operations. PowerFleet’s patented technologies are the proven solution for organizations that must monitor and analyze their assets to improve safety, increase efficiency, reduce costs, and drive profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. PowerFleet’s global headquarters are in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with additional offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to PowerFleet’s beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond PowerFleet’s control, and which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding prospects for additional customers; potential contract values; market forecasts; projections of earnings, revenues, synergies, accretion, or other financial information; emerging new products; and plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations, including growing revenue, controlling operating costs, increasing production volumes, and expanding business with core customers. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, future economic and business conditions, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Pointer, which may be affected by, among other things, the loss of key customers or reduction in the purchase of products by any such customers, the failure of the market for PowerFleet’s products to continue to develop, the possibility that PowerFleet may not be able to integrate successfully the business, operations and employees of I.D. Systems and Pointer, the inability to protect PowerFleet’s intellectual property, the inability to manage growth, the effects of competition from a variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions, and other risks detailed from time to time in PowerFleet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PowerFleet’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, PowerFleet. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, PowerFleet assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, whether a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30,
 2021 2022 2021 2022
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)(Unaudited)
Revenue:           
Products$15,466,000  $14,818,000  $26,886,000  $29,210,000 
Services 18,082,000   19,776,000   35,653,000   38,545,000 
            
  33,548,000   34,594,000   62,539,000   67,755,000 
Cost of revenue:           
Cost of products 10,862,000   11,336,000   19,014,000   23,314,000 
Cost of services 6,641,000   7,028,000   13,010,000   13,812,000 
            
  17,503,000   18,364,000   32,024,000   37,126,000 
            
Gross Profit 16,045,000   16,230,000   30,515,000   30,629,000 
            
Operating expenses:           
Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,421,000   15,817,000   27,029,000   30,729,000 
Research and development expenses 2,779,000   2,001,000   5,524,000   5,230,000 
            
  16,200,000   17,818,000   32,553,000   35,959,000 
            
Loss from operations (155,000)  (1,588,000)  (2,038,000)  (5,330,000)
Interest income 12,000   15,000   24,000   28,000 
Interest expense (611,000)  (575,000)  (1,081,000)  (1,019,000)
Foreign currency translation of debt (615,000)  2,068,000   412,000   2,612,000 
Other (expense) income, net (2,000)  3,000   (2,000)  2,000 
            
Net loss before income taxes (1,371,000)  (77,000)  (2,685,000)  (3,707,000)
            
Income tax benefit (expense) (67,000)  (40,000)  (540,000)  663,000 
            
Net loss before non-controlling interest (1,438,000)  (117,000)  (3,225,000)  (3,044,000)
Non-controlling interest 1,000   (1,000)  1,000   (2,000)
            
Net loss (1,437,000)  (118,000)  (3,224,000)  (3,046,000)
Accretion of preferred stock (168,000)  (168,000)  (336,000)  (336,000)
Preferred stock dividend (1,028,000)  (1,048,000)  (2,056,000)  (2,076,000)
            
Net loss attributable to common stockholders$(2,633,000) $(1,334,000) $(5,616,000) $(5,458,000)
            
Net loss per share - basic and diluted$(0.08) $(0.04) $(0.16) $(0.15)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 34,898,000   35,386,000   34,083,000   35,359,000 


PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

 As of
 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2022
    (Unaudited)
ASSETS     
Current assets:     
    Cash and cash equivalents$26,452,000 $17,703,000
    Restricted cash 308,000  309,000
     Accounts receivable, net 32,094,000  33,491,000
    Inventory, net 18,243,000  23,540,000
    Deferred costs - current 1,762,000  1,315,000
    Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,051,000  9,020,000
        Total current assets 87,910,000  85,378,000
      
Deferred costs - less current portion 249,000  -
Fixed assets, net 8,988,000  8,333,000
Goodwill 83,487,000  83,487,000
Intangible assets, net 26,122,000  24,022,000
Right of use asset 9,787,000  8,463,000
Severance payable fund 4,359,000  3,610,000
Deferred tax asset 4,262,000  4,395,000
Other assets 4,703,000  5,063,000
    Total assets$229,867,000 $222,751,000
      
LIABILITIES     
Current liabilities:     
    Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt$6,114,000 $7,794,000
    Accounts payable and accrued expenses 29,015,000  29,233,000
    Deferred revenue - current 6,519,000  7,331,000
    Lease liability - current 2,640,000  2,494,000
       Total current liabilities 44,288,000  46,852,000
      
Long-term debt, less current maturities 18,110,000  13,408,000
Deferred revenue - less current portion 4,428,000  4,139,000
Lease liability - less current portion 7,368,000  6,237,000
Accrued severance payable 4,887,000  4,118,000
Deferred tax liability 5,220,000  5,091,000
Other long-term liabilities 706,000  647,000
      
   Total liabilities 85,007,000  80,492,000
      
MEZZANINE EQUITY     
Convertible redeemable Preferred stock: Series A 52,663,000  55,074,000
      
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY -  -
Total Powerfleet, Inc. stockholders equity 92,111,000  87,100,000
Non-controlling interest 86,000  85,000
Total equity 92,197,000  87,185,000
Total liabilities and stockholders equity$229,867,000 $222,751,000


PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow Data

  
 Six Months Ended June 30,
 2021  2022 
    (Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities (net of net assets acquired):     
Net loss$(3,224,000) $(3,046,000)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:     
Non-controlling interest (1,000)  2,000 
Inventory reserve 135,000   119,000 
Stock based compensation expense 2,452,000   2,086,000 
Depreciation and amortization 4,231,000   4,133,000 
Right-of-use assets, non-cash lease expense 1,503,000   1,382,000 
Bad debt expense 531,000   (364,000)
Other non-cash items 160,000   604,000 
Deferred taxes 540,000   (663,000)
Changes in:     
Operating assets and liabilities (3,124,000)  (6,953,000)
      
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities 3,203,000   (2,700,000)
      
Cash flows from investing activities:     
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment -   - 
Capital expenditures (1,454,000)  (2,013,000)
      
Net cash (used in) investing activities (1,454,000)  (2,013,000)
      
Cash flows from financing activities:     
Net proceeds from stock offering 26,867,000   - 
Payment of preferred stock dividend (2,056,000)  - 
Repayment of long-term debt (2,671,000)  (2,897,000)
Short-term bank debt, net 93,000   2,330,000 
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 142,000   - 
Purchase of treasury stock upon vesting of restricted stock (362,000)  (186,000)
      
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 22,013,000   (753,000)
      
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,028,000)  (3,282,000)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 21,734,000   (8,748,000)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 18,435,000   26,760,000 
      
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period$40,169,000  $18,012,000 