PowerFleet Reports 10-Quarter Revenue High and Improved Bottom Line Performance for Second Quarter 2022

Quarterly Revenue of $34.6 Million, Marking Third Consecutive Quarter of Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth





High Margin, Recurring and Services Revenue up 9% Year-Over-Year to $19.8 Million, Reflecting Company’s Focus on Driving SaaS and Software Revenue





Rationalization Initiatives Drive 58% Sequential Improvement in Loss from Operations





Strong First Half 2022 Financial Results, Position Company for Growth, and Improved Profitability for Full Year 2022



WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader of Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions that manage enterprise assets for seamless business operations, reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $34.6 million, an increase of 4% quarter-over-quarter.

High margin, recurring and services revenue increased 9% to $19.8 million, or 57% of total revenue, compared to the same year-ago period.

Product gross margin increased to 24% from 17% compared to Q1 2022, reflecting the success of the company’s initiatives to manage purchase price variance (PPV) challenges and reengineer certain products to enhance margins.

Loss from operations improved by $2.2 million to $(1.6) million, a decrease of 58% compared to Q1 2022.

Strong liquidity position with $18.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and working capital of $38.5 million at quarter-end.



Management Commentary

“During the second quarter, we built on the momentum we established in Q1 and delivered solid sequential and year-over-year revenue growth, driven by further commitment from longstanding customers like Ford, Volvo, Nestle and Nack-Pack,” said PowerFleet CEO Steve Towe. “In fact, the $34.6 million in revenue we generated this period, marked a 10-quarter revenue high for PowerFleet. Importantly, we were able to achieve these milestones despite the ongoing macro headwinds and supply chain issues affecting our industry, our competitors, and companies globally. In addition to our topline performance, our rationalization initiatives are enhancing our organization’s efficiency and profitability, resulting in a 58% sequential improvement in loss from operations in Q2.

“PowerFleet’s transformation is well underway and already yielding strong returns. Our growth plan is supported by a solid cash position and available resources that provide sufficient runway to execute our strategy. We entered the second half of 2022 in a strong position, supported by building customer engagement, a growing pipeline, and several strategic opportunities on the horizon. As we look ahead, the team is executing well on driving transformation and accelerating our vision. The successful execution of our strategic road map will create a highly scalable, repeatable, and profitable global organization.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 3% to $34.6 million from $33.5 million in the same year-ago period.

Services revenue was $19.8 million, or 57% of total revenue, an improvement compared to $18.1 million, or 54% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period. Product revenue, which drives future services revenue, was $14.8 million, or 43% of total revenue, compared to $15.5 million, or 46% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period.

Gross profit was $16.2 million, or 47% of total revenue, compared to $16.0 million, or 48% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period. Service gross profit was $12.7 million, or 65% of total service revenue, compared to $11.4 million, or 63% of total service revenue, in the same year-ago period. Product gross profit was $3.5 million, or 23% of total product revenue, compared to $4.6 million, or 30% of total product revenue, in the same year-ago period.

Operating expenses were $17.8 million, compared to $18.1 million in the prior quarter and $16.2 million in the same year-ago period. Operating expenses included foreign currency translation losses of $0.7 million.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $1.3 million, or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share (based on 35.4 million weighted average shares outstanding), compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.6 million, or $(0.08) per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago period (based on 34.9 million weighted average shares outstanding).

Non-GAAP net income, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $2.0 million, or $0.06 per basic and $0.05 per diluted share (based on 35.4 million weighted average basic shares outstanding and 43.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.4 million, or $0.04 per basic and $0.03 per diluted share (based on 34.9 million weighted average basic shares outstanding and 43.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about non-GAAP net income and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

Adjusted EBITDA gain, a non-GAAP metric, stayed consistent at $2.8 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 million in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

At quarter-end, the company had $18.0 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company’s working capital position at quarter-end was $38.5 million.

Investor Conference Call

PowerFleet management will discuss these results and business outlook on a conference call today (Monday, August 8, 2022) at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time).

PowerFleet management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Toll Free: (877) 524-8416

International: +1 (412) 902-1028

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here and in via the investor section of the company’s website at ir.powerfleet.com.

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact PowerFleet’s investor relations team at (949) 574-3860.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), PowerFleet provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of PowerFleet’s current financial performance. Specifically, PowerFleet believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. These non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternate to net income or cash flow from operating activities as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. Because PowerFleet’s method for calculating the non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies’ methods, the non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release to the nearest GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables included in this press release.

PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021

2022

2021

2022

Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,633,000 ) $ (1,334,000 ) $ (5,616,000 ) $ (5,458,000 ) Non-controlling interest (1,000 ) 1,000 (1,000 ) 2,000 Preferred stock dividend and accretion 1,196,000 1,216,000 2,392,000 2,412,000 Interest (income) expense, net 598,000 560,000 1,056,000 991,000 Other (income) expense, net 2,000 (3,000 ) 2,000 (2,000 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 67,000 40,000 540,000 (663,000 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,089,000 2,044,000 4,230,000 4,133,000 Stock-based compensation 1,096,000 1,629,000 2,193,000 2,086,000 Foreign currency translation 388,000 (1,349,000 ) (631,000 ) (1,690,000 ) Impact of the fair value mark-up of acquired inventory 0 - 0 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,802,000 $ 2,804,000 $ 4,165,000 $ 1,811,000



PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021

2022

2021

2022

Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,633,000 ) $ (1,334,000 ) $ (5,616,000 ) $ (5,458,000 ) Preferred stock dividend and accretion 1,196,000 1,216,000 2,392,000 2,412,000 Other (income) expense, net 2,000 (3,000 ) 2,000 (2,000 ) Intangible assets amortization expense 1,298,000 1,274,000 2,597,000 2,548,000 Stock-based compensation 1,096,000 1,629,000 2,193,000 2,086,000 Foreign currency translation 388,000 (1,349,000 ) (631,000 ) (1,690,000 ) Non-cash portion of income tax expense 21,000 533,000 492,000 (173,000 ) Impact of the fair value mark-up of acquired inventory 0 - 0 - Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,368,000 $ 1,966,000 $ 1,429,000 $ (277,000 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) - basic $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) - diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 34,898,000 35,386,000 34,083,000 35,359,000 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 43,083,000 43,038,000 42,403,000 42,945,000

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet® Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of subscription-based wireless solutions that manage enterprise assets for seamless business operations. PowerFleet’s patented technologies are the proven solution for organizations that must monitor and analyze their assets to improve safety, increase efficiency, reduce costs, and drive profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. PowerFleet’s global headquarters are in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with additional offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to PowerFleet’s beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond PowerFleet’s control, and which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding prospects for additional customers; potential contract values; market forecasts; projections of earnings, revenues, synergies, accretion, or other financial information; emerging new products; and plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations, including growing revenue, controlling operating costs, increasing production volumes, and expanding business with core customers. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, future economic and business conditions, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Pointer, which may be affected by, among other things, the loss of key customers or reduction in the purchase of products by any such customers, the failure of the market for PowerFleet’s products to continue to develop, the possibility that PowerFleet may not be able to integrate successfully the business, operations and employees of I.D. Systems and Pointer, the inability to protect PowerFleet’s intellectual property, the inability to manage growth, the effects of competition from a variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions, and other risks detailed from time to time in PowerFleet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PowerFleet’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, PowerFleet. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, PowerFleet assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, whether a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

PowerFleet Investor Contact

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

PWFL@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860

PowerFleet Media Contact

Calen McGee

powerfleet@n6a.com

(908) 461-0266



PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Products $ 15,466,000 $ 14,818,000 $ 26,886,000 $ 29,210,000 Services 18,082,000 19,776,000 35,653,000 38,545,000 33,548,000 34,594,000 62,539,000 67,755,000 Cost of revenue: Cost of products 10,862,000 11,336,000 19,014,000 23,314,000 Cost of services 6,641,000 7,028,000 13,010,000 13,812,000 17,503,000 18,364,000 32,024,000 37,126,000 Gross Profit 16,045,000 16,230,000 30,515,000 30,629,000 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,421,000 15,817,000 27,029,000 30,729,000 Research and development expenses 2,779,000 2,001,000 5,524,000 5,230,000 16,200,000 17,818,000 32,553,000 35,959,000 Loss from operations (155,000 ) (1,588,000 ) (2,038,000 ) (5,330,000 ) Interest income 12,000 15,000 24,000 28,000 Interest expense (611,000 ) (575,000 ) (1,081,000 ) (1,019,000 ) Foreign currency translation of debt (615,000 ) 2,068,000 412,000 2,612,000 Other (expense) income, net (2,000 ) 3,000 (2,000 ) 2,000 Net loss before income taxes (1,371,000 ) (77,000 ) (2,685,000 ) (3,707,000 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (67,000 ) (40,000 ) (540,000 ) 663,000 Net loss before non-controlling interest (1,438,000 ) (117,000 ) (3,225,000 ) (3,044,000 ) Non-controlling interest 1,000 (1,000 ) 1,000 (2,000 ) Net loss (1,437,000 ) (118,000 ) (3,224,000 ) (3,046,000 ) Accretion of preferred stock (168,000 ) (168,000 ) (336,000 ) (336,000 ) Preferred stock dividend (1,028,000 ) (1,048,000 ) (2,056,000 ) (2,076,000 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,633,000 ) $ (1,334,000 ) $ (5,616,000 ) $ (5,458,000 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 34,898,000 35,386,000 34,083,000 35,359,000



PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

As of December 31, 2021 June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,452,000 $ 17,703,000 Restricted cash 308,000 309,000 Accounts receivable, net 32,094,000 33,491,000 Inventory, net 18,243,000 23,540,000 Deferred costs - current 1,762,000 1,315,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,051,000 9,020,000 Total current assets 87,910,000 85,378,000 Deferred costs - less current portion 249,000 - Fixed assets, net 8,988,000 8,333,000 Goodwill 83,487,000 83,487,000 Intangible assets, net 26,122,000 24,022,000 Right of use asset 9,787,000 8,463,000 Severance payable fund 4,359,000 3,610,000 Deferred tax asset 4,262,000 4,395,000 Other assets 4,703,000 5,063,000 Total assets $ 229,867,000 $ 222,751,000 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt $ 6,114,000 $ 7,794,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 29,015,000 29,233,000 Deferred revenue - current 6,519,000 7,331,000 Lease liability - current 2,640,000 2,494,000 Total current liabilities 44,288,000 46,852,000 Long-term debt, less current maturities 18,110,000 13,408,000 Deferred revenue - less current portion 4,428,000 4,139,000 Lease liability - less current portion 7,368,000 6,237,000 Accrued severance payable 4,887,000 4,118,000 Deferred tax liability 5,220,000 5,091,000 Other long-term liabilities 706,000 647,000 Total liabilities 85,007,000 80,492,000 MEZZANINE EQUITY Convertible redeemable Preferred stock: Series A 52,663,000 55,074,000 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - - Total Powerfleet, Inc. stockholders equity 92,111,000 87,100,000 Non-controlling interest 86,000 85,000 Total equity 92,197,000 87,185,000 Total liabilities and stockholders equity $ 229,867,000 $ 222,751,000



PowerFleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow Data