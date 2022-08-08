Ocuphire Pharma Announces Upcoming Presentations at Two Conferences in August

Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on August 10, 2022

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders, today announced presentations at two healthcare banking conferences. First, Charlie Hoffmann, VP of Corporate Development and Operations, and Ronil Patel, Senior Director of Business Development and Market Strategy will participate in a fireside chat hosted by John Newman, PhD, CFA at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on August 10, 2022. Second, Mina Sooch Founder and CEO will present at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference being held August 17, 2022 and participate in a fireside discussion featuring Ocuphire with 2 leading ophthalmology and optometry KOLs hosted by H.C. Wainwright analyst, Matthew Caufield, MBA, MS, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference – August 8-11, 2022

Title: Fireside Chat with Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 2:00 PM – 2:20 PM EDT Host: John Newman, PhD, CFA Presenter: Charlie Hoffmann, VP of Corporate Development and Operations Ronil Patel, Sr. Dir. of Business Development and Market Strategy Location: Boston, MA Conference Regis.: Link





H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference – August 17, 2022 Title: Panel Discussion: Front of the Eye Progress and Flying Under the Radar — A Fireside With OCUP Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EDT Host: Matthew Caufield, MBA, MS Company: Mina Sooch, MBA, CEO and Founder, Ocuphire Panel of KOLs: Zaina Al-Mohtaseb, MD and Selina McGee, OD, FAAO Title: Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP) Company Presentation Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, available after 7 AM EST Presenter: Mina Sooch, MBA, CEO and Founder, Ocuphire Format: Virtual Conference Regis.: Link



If you are interested in arranging a 1x1 meeting request, please contact your bank/conference representative or ir@ocuphire.com. For more details, please see the Investors and Events section of Ocuphire’s corporate website.



About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ: OCUP), clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing small-molecule therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, Nyxol® eye drops (0.75% phentolamine ophthalmic solution), is a once-daily, preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including reversal of pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM), presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD), and has been studied in 12 completed clinical trials. Ocuphire has reported positive data from MIRA-2 and MIRA-3 registration trials and MIRA-4 pediatric safety trial for the treatment of RM. Ocuphire also reported positive topline data from the VEGA-1 Phase 2 trial of Nyxol for treatment of presbyopia, both Nyxol as a single agent and Nyxol with low dose pilocarpine (“LDP”) 0.4% as adjunctive therapy. The Company recently reported positive topline results from LYNX-1 Phase 3 trial of Nyxol for NVD. Ocuphire’s second product candidate, APX3330, is an oral tablet designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME) and has been studied in 11 Phase 1 and 2 trials. The Company announced in March the completion of enrollment in the ZETA-1 Phase 2b clinical trial of APX3330 to treat DR/DME. For more information, visit www.ocuphire.com.

