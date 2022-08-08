Cyber Acoustics Solves Technology Pain Points for Schools with Complete Line of EdTech that Keeps the Focus on Learning

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading provider of edtech for all classroom environments, today announced it has a full line of technology solutions for the classroom, meeting the needs for both in-person and virtual learning. New offerings include more connectivity options for headsets with the AC-5014 USB-C stereo headset as well as the new CA-2014USB 2.0 speakers, which make a great addition to a TV cart or for playing audio to a class.



The AC-5014 USB-C stereo headset joins the Cyber Acoustics 5000 series line of universal headsets that are great for K-12 students. The 5000-series products fit no matter the age, have easy-to-clean leatherette earpads, and are durable enough to withstand even the toughest students. This new USB-C headset completes the line, which now includes connectivity options for USB-C, USB-A, and 3.5mm ports.

“Customer feedback is a key driver in our product development so when we hear common themes come up again and again, we look for ways to solve those problems,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “With headphones and headsets being one of the most used technology products in all classrooms it’s critical that our products can meet the demands of students, while allowing teachers to focus on teaching.”

The top three problems with edtech headsets, according to teachers

At the recent ISTE 2022 conference Cyber Acoustics spoke with hundreds of teachers, administrators, and IT professionals about the challenges they face with technology in the classroom. Three common themes prevailed:

Cords are easily destroyed: Whether from chewing, twisting, or wrapping around fingers, being walked on, or caught under chair legs, headset and headphone cords take the biggest beating in classrooms. To combat this, most Cyber Acoustics headsets and headphones feature tangle-free, ultra-durable braided TuffCords that can withstand even the toughest users. Headphone jacks break: Students are not always gentle when headsets and headphones are connected to their Chromebooks and laptops, frequently causing plugs to break inside the device, leading to repairs and headset replacement costs. Cyber Acoustics products have reinforced steel alloy pins in most 3.5mm headset and headphone jacks, improving durability and drastically reducing breakage. Earcups are picked apart: Students commonly pick at earcup stitching, causing the earcups to just fall apart. Cyber Acoustics easy-to-clean leatherette ear pads are double-stitched for improved durability.



In addition, Cyber Acoustics headband construction can withstand being bent, twisted, or stretched. Combined, all of these durable features ensure Cyber Acoustics headsets are built for torture, leaving the focus on learning and not tech support.

Headsets and headphones to meet any need

Offering a range of high-quality headphones and headsets at price points to meet any budget, the Cyber Acoustics education lineup includes:

Best for K-5 students, the Cyber Acoustics AC-4000 Series offers flexible boom mics, unidirectional microphones that reduce unwanted noise, adjustable headbands, easy-to-clean leatherette earcups, and braided TuffCords.

offers flexible boom mics, unidirectional microphones that reduce unwanted noise, adjustable headbands, easy-to-clean leatherette earcups, and braided TuffCords. A line of universal headphones and headsets that are great for K-12 students, the Cyber Acoustics AC-5000 Series features unidirectional microphones that reduce unwanted noise, in-line volume controls, ambidextrous boom for left/right side use, adjustable headbands, easy-to-clean leatherette earcups, and braided TuffCords.

features unidirectional microphones that reduce unwanted noise, in-line volume controls, ambidextrous boom for left/right side use, adjustable headbands, easy-to-clean leatherette earcups, and braided TuffCords. Best for grades 6-12 the Cyber Acoustics AC-6000 Series features larger earcups and more padding than the 4000 or 5000 series, while still offering the same durable design. Other features of the AC-6000 series include in-line volume and mute control, noise-canceling microphones, flexible boom arms, adjustable headbands, and braided TuffCords.



Virtual learning made easier

For those in need of tech for virtual learning, Cyber Acoustics also offers a range of Zoom-certified webcams that includes the WC-2000-2 and the WC-3000. To achieve Zoom-certification, these cameras underwent rigorous testing for image quality, ensuring a consistent high-quality video experience during every virtual class. They are also compatible with all other meeting applications including Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Skype.

For virtual learning audio needs, in addition to the headphones and headsets, Cyber Acoustics has a range of speakers including 2.0 models like the soon to be released CA-2014 USB as well as space-saving speaker bars like the CA-2890 and CA-2890BT. These compact speaker bars conveniently clip to most monitors to save valuable desktop real estate, or they can stand alone, and offer a great alternative to headphones.

For more about Cyber Acoustics edtech line visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/education or check out our Amazon Back to School store.

Cyber Acoustics no cost headphone and headset recycling program for schools

With an industry leading headphone and headset recycling program, Cyber Acoustics makes it easy for schools to properly dispose of wired headphones and headsets from any brand. Launched in August 2021 , this no-cost program takes the burden of proper disposal off of schools by sending a collection box with a pre-paid shipping label directly to their site. Once filled, schools simply close it up and send it back. From there Cyber Acoustics ensures the products are recycled, keeping plastics and metals from ending up in landfills. To sign-up for a free collection box visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program .

For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products including laptop docking stations , Zoom-certified webcams , PC speakers , and more, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes with product lines that include PC speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, laptop docking stations, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics offers a no-cost wired headset and headphone recycling program, accepting old headsets from any manufacturer to be recycled responsibly and keep plastics and metals from ending up in landfills. To learn more about our commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustics products visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on Twitter @CyberAcoustics , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

