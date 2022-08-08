OTC Markets Group Welcomes Invinity Energy Systems plc to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Invinity Energy Systems plc (AIM: IES; OTCQX: IESVF), a leading global manufacturer of utility-grade vanadium flow batteries, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Invinity Energy Systems Plc upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Invinity Energy Systems Plc (“Invinity”) begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “IESVF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important strategic step for Invinity to provide transparent trading and enhanced access for their U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, Invinity had to meet high financial standards and demonstrate that it follows best practice corporate governance and compliance with applicable securities laws.

“The U.S. investor community has shown significant interest in Invinity since the Company’s inception in April 2020,” commented Larry Zulch, the CEO of Invinity. “With Invinity now quoted on OTCQX, we have streamlined access to our shares for an important and growing segment of our investor base, making it even easier for U.S. based funds and individuals to hold shares in what we believe is the world’s leading vanadium flow battery company.”

B. Riley Securities acted as Invinity’s OTCQX sponsor. EAS Advisors LLC acted as Invinity’s US corporate advisor.

About Invinity Energy Systems Plc

Invinity Energy Systems plc (AIM:IES) manufactures vanadium flow batteries for large-scale, high-throughput energy storage requirements of business, industry and electrical networks.

Invinity's factory-built flow batteries run continually with no degradation for over 25 years, making them suitable for the most demanding applications in renewable energy production. Energy storage systems based on Invinity's batteries are safe, reliable, and economical, and range in size from less than 250 kilowatt-hours to tens of megawatt-hours.

With over 33 MWh of systems deployed to date across more than 50 sites in 15 countries, Invinity is active in all major global energy storage markets and has operations in the UK, Canada, USA, China and Australia. Invinity Energy Systems plc is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange and on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE). The Company also trades in the USA on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “IESVF”.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Invinity Energy Systems plc, +1 (510) 306-2638, ir@invinity.com