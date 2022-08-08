Global Cement Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Anhui Conch Cement, CEMEX, Heidelberg Cement, CNBM International, Holcim Group, The Siam Cement Group and UltraTech Cement

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cement Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report discusses different types of cement: Portland, blended and others. It offers detailed analysis of manufacturing, composition of different types of cement and prevalent trends and opportunities in the market.

Market values are estimated based on multiple factors and analysis of manufacturers' revenues. Market dynamics within each industry have been identified. Technological advancements and trends are included and other influences (economic conditions and standards) are discussed. The publisher analyzed domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.

The market segments in the report are focused on technical and commercial aspects of cement in different application segments: residential and nonresidential (commercial and industrial). The report also discusses the policy and regulatory framework of the cement industry, maintaining environmental sustainability and complying with government regulations.

The report analyzes regional market segments forecast for 2022-2027, with 2021 as a base year. The report offers a competitive scenario for the market, including detailed analysis of key market players and a list of small and regional market players.

The currency used in this report is USD, with market size indicated only in millions of USD. For companies reporting revenue in USD, revenues are taken from annual reports. For companies that reported revenue in other currencies (i.e., Euros and Pounds), the average annual currency conversion rate has been used for each particular year, converting the value into USD. The conversion rate for each currency conversion is provided in this report.

Descriptive company profiles of the leading cement manufacturing companies, including Anhui Conch Cement (ACC), CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Heidelberg Cement AG, CNBM International Corp., Holcim Group, The Siam Cement Group (SCG) and UltraTech Cement Ltd. (Aditya Birla Group)

Report Includes

156 data tables and 50 additional tables

A comprehensive overview of the global cement market

Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with market revenue (sales data) for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size for cement industry in both value and volumetric based terms, market forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by type of cement, end-user sector, and geographic region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major factors influencing the progress of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, industry-specific challenges) with respect to specific growth trends, upcoming prospects and contributions to the overall market

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Russia, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Japan, India, China, S. Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Iran, Egypt and Turkey etc.

Discussion of supply chain analysis in the cement industry providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on manufacturers, suppliers, and major end customers

Highlights of the COVID-19 impact on the market for cement, with pandemic implications on the mining industry, demand and supply of cement, market regulations and climate policies

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Market Potential

Cement Production Process

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Cement Industry Supply Chain

Climate Policies and Regulation

Kyoto Protocol

Carbon Pricing

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Market for Cement

Chapter 4 Cement Industry and CCUS

Overview

Applicability of CCUS Technologies for Cement Plants

Chapter 5 Green Cement: Overview

Overview

Chapter 6 Market for Cement by Type

Overview

Portland Cement

Blended Cement

Types of Blended Cement

Other Types of Cement

Chapter 7 Market for Cement by End-User Sector

Overview

Residential Industry

Nonresidential Industry

Chapter 8 Market for Cement by Region

Overview

Apac Market for Cement

China

India

Vietnam

Indonesia

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Apac

Mea Market for Cement

Iran

Turkey

Egypt

Rest of Mea

European Market for Cement

Russia

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

North American Market for Cement

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

South American Market for Cement

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Rest of South America

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Profiles of Top Companies

Anhui Conch Cement (Acc)

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V.

China Resource Cement

Cnbm International Corp.

Crh plc

Heidelberg Cement AG

Holcim Group

Taiwan Cement Ltd.

The Siam Cement Group (Scg)

Ultratech Cement Ltd. (Aditya Birla Group)

