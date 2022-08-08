Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Leading Players - JEOL, Abbott Diagnostics Division, Danaher and Sysmex America

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Chemistry Analyzers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report examines the current and forecast market potential for clinical chemistry analyzers, in terms of product, modality and end user.

By product, the market is segmented into semi-automated and fully automated analyzers. By modality, the market is segmented into benchtop, standalone and handheld/portable. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic labs, research institutes and others.

By geography, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW). Major countries analyzed include the U.S., Germany, Canada, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, Japan, India and China. For market estimates, data is provided for 2021 as the base year, 2022, and the forecast through year-end 2027.

Estimates are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including JEOL Ltd., Abbott Diagnostics Division, Danaher Corp. and Sysmex America inc.

Report Includes

29 data tables

An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global market for clinical chemistry analyzers

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Evaluation and forecast the market size for clinical chemistry analysers, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis segmented by product category, modality, end user, and geographic region

Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence the demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Updated information on the mergers, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, product launches, achievements and partnerships in the global market for clinical chemistry analysers

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Highlights of the Analysis of the Market

Chapter 3 Regulatory Scenario

U.S.

Canada

Regulations in Europe

Regulations in Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Malaysia

Singapore

Regulations in Row (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

Brazil

Mexico

Israel

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Chapter 4 Market Background

History of Clinical Chemistry

The Rise of Automation

Today's Analyzers

Future of Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Clinical Chemistry Tests

Blood Gas, Electrolytes and Metabolites (Bgem)

Endocrine

Urinalysis

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Aging Population and Global Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Common Types of Chronic Diseases

Growing Need for Preventive Diagnostics

Point-Of-Care Tests

Market Restraints

Growing Tax Burdens on Medical Devices

Stringent Regulatory Frameworks

High Cost of R&D and Marketing

Chapter 6 Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Impact of Covid-19 on Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product Category

Introduction

Semiautomated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Fully Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Modality

Introduction

Benchtop

Standalone

Handheld/Portable

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End-user

Introduction

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Labs

Research Institutes

Other End-users

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Company Market Shares

Recent News

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Abbott Diagnostics Division

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Jeol Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex America Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

