The Global Soy Beverages Market is expected to grow by $ 3.82 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period

52% during the forecast period. Our report on the soy beverages market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for soy beverages from lactose-intolerant and vegan consumers, health concerns of consumers leading to increased consumption of soy beverages, and rising awareness about the health benefits of soy beverages.

The soy beverages market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The soy beverages market is segmented as below:

By Type

• soy milk

• soy-based drinkable yogurt



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the soy beverages market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in online retailing and growing demand for flavored soy milk will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the soy beverages market covers the following areas:

• Soy beverages market sizing

• Soy beverages market forecast

• Soy beverages market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading soy beverages market vendors that include American Soy Products Inc., Devansoy Inc., Eden Foods Inc., Jaffe Bros Inc, Kikkoman Sales USA Inc., Life Health Foods, Nestle SA, PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON LLC, PureHarvest, Sanitarium Health Food Co., Sofina SA, SolhFagito, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., TOFUSAN Co. Ltd., Urban Platter, Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd., and SunOpta Inc. Also, the soy beverages market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

