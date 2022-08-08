The Global Thermoset Composites Market is expected to grow by $ 20.73 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.92% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermoset Composites Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313083/?utm_source=GNW

92% during the forecast period. Our report on the thermoset composites market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for lightweight materials in the automotive sector, increasing demand from developing countries, and high-performance composites replacing metals in key applications.

The thermoset composites market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The thermoset composites market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Polyester resin

• Epoxy resin

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the wind power capacity additions as one of the prime reasons driving the thermoset composites market growth during the next few years. Also, efforts toward making thermoset composites eco-friendly and demand for advanced high-performance composites from the automobile industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the thermoset composites market covers the following areas:

• Thermoset composites market sizing

• Thermoset composites market forecast

• Thermoset composites market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading thermoset composites market vendors that include Accurate Plastics, Advanced Composite Structures Australia Pty Ltd., AGY Holding Corp., C2 Composites, China Jushi Co. Ltd., Hexcel Corp., Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Johns Manville, Lingol Corp., Mar Bal Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc. Also, the thermoset composites market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313083/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________