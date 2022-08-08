Portable Oxygen Generator Market Worth USD 2421.67 million by 2027 | Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges | Developments, Revenue, Growth Rate | Key Players, Top Countries, Types, Applications

Pune, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A portable oxygen generator or concentrate is a medical device used to supply oxygen to the patients suffering from respiratory diseases. These devices separate nitrogen as well as oxygen from the air in the environment and then discard the nitrogen and supplies 95% pure oxygen to patients through a mask. These portable ones are smaller as compared to stationary O2 concentrators, that allows patients to easily carry the device. In addition to patients, they are also used by climbers and travel in places where this important gas is inadequate.



Portable Oxygen Generator Market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Portable Oxygen Generator Market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

The Global Portable Oxygen Generator market size was valued at USD 1450.07 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period, reaching USD 2421.67 million by 2027.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Continuous Flow

Pulse Dose

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Hospitals

Homecare

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Travel Agents

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Portable Oxygen Generator Market including: -

Elanra Medical Devices

Portable Oxygen Solutions

Advanced Aeromedical, Inc.

OxygenToGo

On Site Gas Systems

Inogen

Oxus

VitalAire

Philips

Exar

Detailed TOC of Global Portable Oxygen Generator Industry Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect

1 Portable Oxygen Generator Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Portable Oxygen Generator Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Portable Oxygen Generator Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Portable Oxygen Generator Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Portable Oxygen Generator Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Portable Oxygen Generator Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Portable Oxygen Generator Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

