The Global Companion Animal Healthcare Market is expected to grow by $ 9.82 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.25% during the forecast period

25% during the forecast period. Our report on the companion animal healthcare market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising pet ownership, marketing campaigns and packaging innovations, and the growing prevalence of zoonotic diseases.

The companion animal healthcare market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The companion animal healthcare market is segmented as below:

By Product

• pharmaceuticals

• diagnostics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising awareness about pet insurance as one of the prime reasons driving the companion animal healthcare market growth during the next few years. Also, growing innovation in animal wound dressing techniques and increasing instances of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) among vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed structure of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the companion animal healthcare market covers the following areas:

• Companion animal healthcare market sizing

• Companion animal healthcare market forecast

• Companion animal healthcare market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading companion animal healthcare market vendors that include Agrolabo Spa, Bayer AG, C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG, and Co. KG, Ceva Sante Animale, Chanelle Pharma Group, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Eco Animal Health Group Plc, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Endovac Animal Health, Heska Corp., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Innovate, Kyoritsuseiyaku Corp., LABORATORIOS HIPRA SA, Merck and Co. Inc., Norbrook Laboratories Ltd., Vetoquinol SA, Virbac Group, and Zoetis Inc. Also, the companion animal healthcare market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed market picture through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

