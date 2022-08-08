Parsons and Aurora Insight Partner to Advance Commercial Space Solutions for Military Operations

CENTREVILLE, Va., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN), a leader in the global defense, intelligence, and space markets, announced today the addition of Aurora Insight as a strategic partner for commercial space research, development, and mission exploration and advancement. The multi-year agreement provides an agile vehicle where both companies can align their strengths and solutions with the goal of delivering affordable, rapid mission capabilities to U.S. national security and allied customers in the space domain.



Aurora Insight, based in Colorado, directly measures the global radio frequency (RF) environment from a constellation of terrestrial and space-based sensor systems to provide government and commercial customers with comprehensive data on spectrum and wireless network infrastructure.

“Our continued partnership with Aurora, who is equally focused on delivering innovative, rapid, affordable, operational space solutions will protect global security and transform all-domain operations for our warfighters,” said Mike Kushin, Parsons’ executive vice president of High Consequence Missions. “Aurora’s innovative space-based RF capabilities paired with Parsons’ mission-focused solutions are truly disruptive to the next generation of commercial space information warfare.”

Parsons and Aurora Insight successfully teamed on several efforts in the previous 18 months to advance access to RF spectrum information and to support the national security community in architecting the next generation of hybrid commercial and government space capabilities, bearing relevant results toward transformation of the all-domain battlespace.

“Aurora Insight is excited to collaborate with a world class company like Parsons,” said Aurora Insight CEO Jennifer Alvarez. “Access to spectrum has become a top concern for organizations around the world, and this strategic partnership will further enhance our ability to deliver critical insight to decision makers, particularly in the U.S. government, about global RF spectrum activity.”

Parsons has developed multiple operational commercial-space solutions that are based on government programs, to include OrbitXchange™, which enables increased capacity for satellite operations via a cybersecure cloud environment.

Both companies will focus their efforts on emerging defense need areas via disruptive application of more comprehensive data collection, algorithmic processing, data science, and analytic interpretation. The partnership will also develop new unconventional capabilities and methodologies that yield actionable intelligence delivered within tactically relevant timelines.

