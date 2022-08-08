Carbon Tapes Market Projected To Increase at a CAGR of 4.5% over the Assessment Period, To Total US$ 55.7 Bn By 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbon tapes market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 35.8 Bn in 2022. With sales growing at a 4.5% CAGR over the assessment period, with the market size reaching US$ 55.7 Bn by 2032.



Carbon tapes are flat material tapes that are made from carbon fiber bearing high strength. Carbon tapes are popular for their strength. It weighs around 1/7th as much as steel in terms of strength. These tapes last longer than the conventional cable. In addition to that, they offer wear and abrasion-resistant property.

Carbon tapes are used in various end use industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, marine, building & construction, and sporting goods. The demand for highly durable and strong tapes in various end use industries will augments sales in the market.

Rising demand for high-temperature tolerance packaging solutions in automotive and other industries is projected to drive sales of carbon tapes. Increasing adoption of carbon fiber in the aerospace industry will create opportunities for growth. Carbon fiber helps in reducing the cost and energy. Overall, the benefits offered by carbon fiber tapes are estimated to boost the demand for carbon tapes during the forecast period.

“Increasing application of carbon tapes in the building and construction sector, along with high preference for durable and high strength reinforcement solutions will boost sales in the market over the forecast period,” says FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on resin, sales of epoxy carbon tapes will grow by 1.6x by 2032.

By form, the prepreg tape segment will account for a dominant share in the market.

In. terms of application, demand in the aerospace and defense segment will account for 41% of the total market share in 2022.

Sales in the Japan carbon tapes market will gain traction at a 5.4% CAGR over the assessment period.

The India carbon tapes market will create an incremental opportunity of US$ 2.6 Bn over the forecast period.

North America and Europe will collectively account for a dominant share in the market.

Competition Landscape

The key players operating in the carbon tapes market include Techinstro, Ted Pella, Inc., MBK Tape Solutions, Nanoshel LLC, Fabtech Systems, LLC, Euro Tapes Private Limited, Cevotec GmbH, Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Carbon Europe GmbH., and Sabic Corporation. Some of the other noticeable player in the market are Zoltek, Victrex plc, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Solvay, SILTEX, SGL Carbon, TCR Composites, Inc., and others.

Carbon Tapes Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global carbon tapes market, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals market growth projections for the carbon tapes based on the resin (epoxy, thermoplastic and polyamide), form (prepreg tape and dry tapes) and end use (aerospace & defence, automotive, marine, building & construction and sporting goods) across seven regions.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Carbon Tapes Market by Category

Resin:

Epoxy

Thermoplastic

Polyamide





Form:

Prepreg Tapes

Dry Tapes

End Use:

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive

Marine

Building & Construction

Sporting Goods





Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania





