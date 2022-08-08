The Global Clinical Workflow Solution Market is expected to grow by $ 9.76 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.11% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clinical Workflow Solution Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313079/?utm_source=GNW

11% during the forecast period. Our report on the clinical workflow solution market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of clinical workflow solutions in enhancing patient care and safety, government initiatives to enhance the adoption of healthcare IT, and increasing cases of chronic diseases.

The clinical workflow solution market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The clinical workflow solution market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• hospitals

• long-term care facilities

• ambulatory care centers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing telehealth and remote patient monitoring (RPM) as one of the prime reasons driving the clinical workflow solution market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand to decrease healthcare costs and advancements in software technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the clinical workflow solution market covers the following areas:

• Clinical workflow solution market sizing

• Clinical workflow solution market forecast

• Clinical workflow solution market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading clinical workflow solution market vendors that include Ascom Holding AG, Athenahealth Inc., Change Healthcare Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Constellation Software Inc., Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd., Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., Getinge AB, HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Koch Industries Inc., McKesson Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Oracle Corp., Philips International BV, Spok Inc., Stanley Black, and Decker Inc., Stryker Corp., and TeleGroup. Also, the clinical workflow solution market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

