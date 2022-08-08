Global Wireless Testing Market Report 2022-2028: Featuring Key Players Keysight Technologies, SGS, TUV Rheinland & Others

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wireless Testing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Offering, By Connectivity Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G & Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wireless Testing Market size is expected to reach $20.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



Wireless testing's main goal is to assess a product's quality and safety in order to reassure consumers that a manufacturer has complied with national and international laws as well as industry regulations, which guarantee the quality of the product, environmental protection, public health, and safety.

Additionally, wireless testing provides consumers with the assurance that tested devices are secure, safe to use, and meet all performance standards. Prior to deployment, products must be wirelessly tested to assure their quality; as a result, there is a clear growth in demand for wireless testing services.



Some of the key reasons propelling the growth of the wireless testing market include the adoption of the cutting-edge product. Along with that, there is continued development of wireless technologies including Near-Field Communications, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. Expanding technological advancements in areas like AI and IoT are anticipated to create a number of market possibilities for wireless testing.



Market Growth Factors

Introduction and Enhancement of 5G Network and Services

Particularly in technologically savvy workplaces, a surge in linked devices has resulted in a need for high-speed internet access. Comprehensive efforts are being made on a large scale for the development of the 5G technology, with 3G becoming outdated and 4G rapidly expanding its prospects all over different applications. For instance, according to numerous top network providers, including AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile, among others, the 5G network infrastructures should deliver a connection of about 1 Gbps.



Increase in the Need for Interlinked Vehicles to Fuel the Market

The need for wireless testing has expanded in the automotive industry, owing to the widespread demand for advanced electrical systems in luxury cars & sport utility vehicles (SUVs). For testing wireless equipment used in autos, automotive manufacturers utilize sophisticated electronic systems like radars, cameras, and LIDAR. Mobile connectivity is the main advantage of embedded wireless technology in automobiles. Also, OTA testing is conducted on a variety of wireless devices utilized in the automotive industry.



Market Restraining Factors

Shortage of Standardization in Internet Protocols

It is necessary to properly define common communication standards for smart devices since they establish intelligent networks, communicate, and share data with one another. The rapid interchange of data and information across various connected devices is essential for the expansion of the wireless connectivity business. The interoperability problems cannot be resolved by the current connection infrastructures because there are no comprehensive communication standards. Organizations and businesses are working to create a complete standard that will cover a variety of IoT platforms, applications, and devices.



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Application

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & power

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical Devices

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Others

By Offering

Equipment

Wireless Device Testing

Wireless Network Testing

Services

By Connectivity Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

2G/3G

4G/LTE

5G & Others

By Geography

Key Market Players

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

SGS S.A.

TUV Rheinland AG

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Intertek Group PLC

DEKRA SE

Anritsu Corporation

EXFO, Inc.

Viavi Solutions, Inc.

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. Global Wireless Testing Market by Application



Chapter 5. Global Wireless Testing Market by Offering



Chapter 6. Global Wireless Testing Market by Connectivity Technology



Chapter 7. Global Wireless Testing Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



