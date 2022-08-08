The Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Market is expected to grow by $ 689.47 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313076/?utm_source=GNW

58% during the forecast period. Our report on the nucleic acid labeling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing research and development (R&D) activities at academic institutes and medical organizations, increasing the prevalence of infectious diseases, and increasing demand for advanced diagnostic measures.

The nucleic acid labeling market analysis includes application, end-user segment, and geographic landscape.



The nucleic acid labeling market is segmented as below:

By Application

• oligonucleotide labeling

• in-situ hybridization

• southern and northern blotting

• others



By End-user

• diagnostic centers

• research centers

• hospitals



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing investment in the development of new biotechnological techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the nucleic acid labeling market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in the life sciences industry and an increasing number of applications of molecular biology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the nucleic acid labeling market covers the following areas:

• Nucleic acid labeling market sizing

• Nucleic acid labeling market forecast

• Nucleic acid labeling market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nucleic acid labeling market vendors that include Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corp., Enzo Biochem Inc., Interchim, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vector Laboratories Inc., and VWR International LLC. Also, the nucleic acid labeling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

