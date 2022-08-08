Global Active Optical Network Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players TE Connectivity, FCI Electronics, 3M & Others

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Active Optical Network Market, By Protocol (InfiniBand, Ethernet, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, Serial-Attached SCSI (SAS), PCI Express (PCIE), Others), By Connector, By End-User Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global active optical network market is expected to grow at a promising rate in the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing demand for high-speed bandwidth requirements and fast data transmission. The active optical network provides a better alternative to conventional copper cables owing to its lightweight nature, easier installations, longer life span, and low power consumption.

Also, the high-end investments and initiatives taken by the governments of several developing economies to digitize processes to ensure connectivity for smooth operations are accelerating the growth of the global active optical network market.



However, huge implementation costs for active optical networks may hinder the growth of the global active optical network.

Report Scope



Active Optical Network Market, By Protocol:

InfiniBand

Ethernet

HDMI

DisplayPort

USB

Serial-Attached SCSI (SAS)

PCI Express (PCIE)

Others

Active Optical Network Market, By Connector:

QSFP

SFP

CFP

CXP

CDFP

Others

Active Optical Network Market, By End-User Application:

Data Center

High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Consumer Electronics (CE)

Personal Computing (PC)

Digital Signage

Others

Active Optical Network Market, by Region

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Active Optical Network Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Active Optical Network Market Outlook



7. North America Active Optical Network Market Outlook



8. Europe Active Optical Network Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Active Optical Network Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Active Optical Network Market Outlook



11. South America Active Optical Network Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About Us & Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

TE Connectivity Ltd

Finisar Corporation

Avago Technologies Ltd

FCI Electronics Inc

Molex LLC

3M Co

Amphenol Corporation

Emcore Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

The Siemon Company Ltd

