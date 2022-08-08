The Global Identity as a Service Market is expected to grow by $ 6.80 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.98% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Identity as a Service Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313074/?utm_source=GNW

98% during the forecast period. Our report on the identity as a service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of cloud security solutions, high Internet and technology penetration, and the growing importance of digital identities.

The identity as a service market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The identity as a service market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• telecom and IT

• BFSI

• education

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising adoption of cloud computing as one of the prime reasons driving the identity as a service market growth during the next few years. Also, the incorporation of digital payment systems and the constant need to manage large databases will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on identity as a service market covers the following areas:

• Identity as a service market sizing

• Identity as a service market forecast

• Identity as a service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading identity as a service market vendors that include Atos SE, Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Centrify Corp., CyberArk Software Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Ilantus Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jumio Corp., JumpCloud Inc., Microsoft Corp., Okta Inc., Oracle Corp., Ping Identity Holding Corp., Quest Software Inc., SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Simeio Solutions LLC, Thales Group, and Alphabet Inc. Also, the identity as a service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

