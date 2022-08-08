Stack Capital Announces Exit From the TSX Sandbox Program

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Capital Group Inc. (TSX:STCK and STCK.WT) (“Stack Capital”) an investment holding company that seeks to invest in some of the world’s most innovative and disruptive growth & late-stage private companies, is pleased to announce that it has now exited the TSX Sandbox program.



To exit from the Sandbox program, Stack Capital was required to meet the following conditions:

deployed 50% of the proceeds raised pursuant to the Offering and Management Investment

publicly file interim financial statements reflecting a full quarter of operating history subsequent to listing on the TSX

have no outstanding TSX compliance and disclosure issues on record at the time of exit



While Stack Capital has traded as a TSX-listed company since June 16, 2021, completion of the TSX Sandbox program further solidifies its status on the senior exchange which is home to Canada’s largest public companies.

“We’re extremely happy to have participated in the TSX Sandbox new listings initiative, which seeks to bring innovative and novel entrants to the Canadian capital markets,” said Jeff Parks, Chief Executive Officer of Stack Capital. “Listing on the TSX holds Stack Capital to the highest standard of governance and disclosure requirements, which directly benefits our shareholders.”

About Stack Capital

Stack Capital is an investment holding company and its business objective is to invest in equity, debt and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. Through Stack Capital, shareholders have the opportunity to gain exposure to the diversified private investment portfolio; participate in the private market; and have liquidity due to the listing of the Common Shares and Warrants on the TSX. At the same time, the public structure also allows the Company to focus its efforts on maximizing long-term performance through a portfolio of high growth businesses, which are not widely available to most Canadian investors. SC Partners Ltd. (the "Manager") has taken the initiative in creating the Company and acts as the Company's administrator and is responsible to source and advise with respect to all investments for the Company.

