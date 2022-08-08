The Global Space Lander and Rover Market is expected to grow by $ 422.14 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Space Lander and Rover Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313072/?utm_source=GNW

21% during the forecast period. Our report on the space lander and rover market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in investments for space explorations across the globe, rising investments in space mining, and recent developments.

The space lander and rover market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The space lander and rover market is segmented as below:

By Product

• lunar surface exploration

• mars surface exploration

• asteroids surface exploration



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the technological advancements in 3D printing technology as one of the prime reasons driving the space lander and rover market growth during the next few years. Also, recent development in prototype models of space landers and rovers and supportive government regulations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the space lander and rover market covers the following areas:

• Space lander and rover market sizing

• Space lander and rover market forecast

• Space lander and rover market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading space lander and rover market vendors that include Airbus SE, Astrobotic Technology Inc., Blue Origin Enterprises LP, CNSA, Deep Space Industries, European Space Agency, Indian Space Research Organisation, Intuitive Machines LLC, ispace Inc., JAXA, Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Motiv Space Systems Inc., NASA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Planetary Transportation Systems GmbH, Sierra Nevada Corp., Space Applications Services NV, Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc., and The Boeing Co. Also, the space lander and rover market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

