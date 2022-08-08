ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program. €

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 01-Aug-22 27,872 €560.5944 €15,624,887.12 02-Aug-22 28,344 €551.2640 €15,625,026.82 03-Aug-22 27,856 €560.9051 €15,624,572.47 04-Aug-22 27,301 €572.3148 €15,624,766.35 05-Aug-22 27,350 €571.2973 €15,624,981.16

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

