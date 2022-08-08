Bombardier Announces Firm Order for the First Challenger 3500 Business Jet based in Europe for Charter Operations with Air Corporate SRL

English French

Italian-based Air Corporate SRL to be the first European operator to offer the Challenger 3500 business jet for charter services, which will join the company’s fleet of aircraft

With its innovative technology, redesigned cabin and sustainably minded features, the Challenger 3500 business jet is ideally suited for the European charter market

MONTREAL, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced the sale of its industry-leading Challenger 3500 business jet to Italian-based operator, Air Corporate SRL. This will be the first company to offer the aircraft for charter in Europe.

Introduced in 2021, the new Challenger 3500 aircraft offers a unique blend of performance, advantageous operating costs, ultimate cabin experience and smooth ride, making it an ideal choice for the European charter market. And with its redesigned interior with intelligent and sustainably minded cabin features, the Challenger 3500 aircraft is elegantly crafted to combine comfort with function, fully elevating the passenger experience.

“The new Challenger 3500 aircraft is the perfect charter solution for Air Corporate SRL and other flight departments, offering a truly seamless corporate travel experience,” said Ettore Rodaro, Regional Vice President, Sales, Europe, Bombardier. “With its impressive performance, consistent reliability and exceptional smooth ride, the Challenger 3500 is the industry’s leading super mid-size business jet.”

“We’re thrilled to be adding the new Challenger 3500 aircraft to our fleet,” said Roano Grandi, President, Air Corporate SRL, alongside Jacopo Foroni, CFO and Paolo Serini, COO. “This exceptional aircraft provides us with an outstanding option to further enhance our charter business and provide our discerning customers with an exceptional private aircraft experience at every level.”

One of Italy’s leading aircraft management firms with eight locations throughout the country, Air Corporate SRL’s crews and logistical teams are dedicated to exceeding customer's expectations – and the new Challenger 3500 business jet will take centre stage as the preferred choice for Air Corporate SRL customers’ luxury travel experiences.

The next-generation Challenger 3500 brings many of the attributes of the luxurious Global family, including Bombardier’s exclusive and patented Nuage seat, the first time a seat of this calibre is available in the super mid-size segment. It also places high focus on passenger wellness, with a reduced cabin altitude of 4,850 ft. at 41,000 ft., representing a 31% improvement compared to its predecessor.

The Challenger 3500 aircraft also introduces several innovative technological features, such as the industry’s first voice-controlled cabin to manage lighting, temperature, and entertainment systems, the first wireless chargers throughout the cabin and the only 24-inch, 4K display in its class. In the cockpit, Bombardier introduces a standard-equipped auto throttle system to the Challenger 3500 flight deck, which offers the most baseline features in its class.

Earlier this year, the Challenger 3500 also captured the prestigious “Best of the Best” Red Dot Award for its unique ground-breaking design. The Red Dot Award is one of the most prestigious design awards worldwide and honours innovation, concepts, and visions. This award is truly a testament to Bombardier’s successful Challenger platform and is representative of the company’s innovative spirit and approach to continuous improvement.

The mockup of the Challenger 3500 aircraft is currently on display in Olbia, Italy until August 31. For more information on this class-leading business jet, please visit Bombardier’s website .

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China, and an Australian facility opening in 2022.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Challenger, Challenger 3500, Global and Nuage are unregistered or registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For information

Mark Masluch

Senior Director, Communications

Bombardier

+1 514-855-7167

mark.masluch@aero.bombardier.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e001f393-c00f-4bea-914a-f48ff788ff48