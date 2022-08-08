Aben Resources Announces Completion of First Phase of Field Exploration at the Slocan Graphite Project

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (“Aben” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the first phase of field exploration at the Slocan Graphite Project has been completed. The initial stage of exploration comprised field reconnaissance, geological mapping, rock and soil sampling, and the evaluation of prospective drill sites for a potential fall 2022 drill program.



Slocan Project Location

https://map.juniormininghub.com/?gid=3257&modal=project_summary

During phase 1 exploration, Aben geologists took 52 surface rock samples from a variety of prospective lithologies over several kilometers. Geologic sampling and mapping has been greatly aided by the comprehensive network of logging roads that traverse the Property and provide wide-spread rock exposure. 2022 marks the first comprehensive exploration program to assess the potential for the Property to host economic graphite mineralization. Based on early field observations, Aben has added ground to the Slocan Graphite tenure with the addition of a 439.4 hectare claim by staking, bringing the total hectarage to 2826.

Slocan Surface Sampling

https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4229/slocan_surface_sampling.jpg

Slocan Tedesco Conductor

https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4229/slocan_tedesco_conductor.jpg

Aben currently has a Multi-Year Area Based (MYAB) application for the Property under review by the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation of British Columbia. Communication between Aben, the Ministry and the First Nations is ongoing and progressive. Ground exploration free of mechanical disturbance is allowed to continue during this period of consultation.

About Slocan Graphite Project:

The Slocan Graphite Project benefits from excellent infrastructure including forestry road access to and throughout the property, a high-voltage transmission line within 1.0 km of the property boundary and an existing graphite processing facility within 1.5 km of the property. The facility is owned by Eagle Graphite Corporation, and is one of only two natural flake graphite production facilities in North America.

Slocan Infrastructure

https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4229/slocan_infrastructure.jpg

Aben holds the exclusive right to earn a 100% interest, less 2% Net Production Royalty (“NPR”) in the road-accessible Slocan Graphite Project, located 34km northwest of Castlegar, British Columbia. The 2,826 hectare Slocan Graphite Property hosts several flake graphite-bearing outcrops (high values of 3.36 and 4.43 % graphitic Carbon) at the Tedesco Zone, which is coincident with a strong conductive anomaly identified in 2010 that is interpreted to extend up to 2.0km from the known surficial occurrences.

Slocan Presentation

https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4229/slocan_graphite_2022.pdf

About Graphite:

Natural flake graphite is the fastest-growing product type and will continue to lead with a healthy growth rate of 9.5% in terms of value between 2021 and 2025.

In value and volume, batteries to exhibit the fastest-growth of 17.9% between 2021 and 2025. An average HEV contains up to 10 kgs of graphite, where in EVs it is up to 70 kgs.

Currently, synthetic graphite is the preferred material for battery anode materials. However, in the past few years, a significant shift towards natural flake graphite has been observed due to its cost-competitiveness and performance.

Graphite is the most preferred battery anode material for rechargeable batteries and the battery segment is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity worth US$4.6 Bn between 2020 and 2025.

In 2019, Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of graphite and is expected to grow 9.1% in terms of value between 2021 and 2025.

China’s graphite production is anticipated to consolidate owing to environmental issues. New companies are entering into the graphite space, especially in the processing of natural flake graphite. Graphite is considered as a material of green energy and technology.

https://abenresources.com/projects/slocan/about-graphite/

Qualified Person:

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo. and Vice President of Exploration for Aben Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person (QP), as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a diversified Canadian gold and graphite exploration company with exploration projects in British Columbia, Ontario, and the Yukon Territory.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN), visit our Company’s website at www.abenresources.com.

ABEN RESOURCES LTD.

“Jim Pettit”

______________________

JAMES G. PETTIT

President & CEO

For further information contact:

Aben Resources Ltd.

Riley Trimble, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 604-416-2978

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@abenresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.