Nate’s Food’s New Sh’Mallow Product Immediately Sells Out at First Grocery Store Launch As Regional Roll Out Begins

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nate’s Food Co. (OTC: NHMD), an emerging leader in the development and distribution of unique food products, is pleased to announce initial sales data from the launch of Sh’Mallow at its first store, which is a grocery store in Farmington, Oregon.

The initial supply of Sh’Mallow sold out in just 4 days. The store has already reordered additional cases.

“Products that never become popular and fast selling sit on shelves right from the start,” stated Nate Steck, CEO of Nate’s Food Co. “Products with the potential to drive huge sales sell out fast wherever they first appear. It’s as simple as that. There’s a long way still to go, but we are excited to see the rapid market response, and we will keep you updated. Our current production supports our regional roll-out plan, and we are working to increase our manufacturing capacity to support a nationwide roll-out.”

Sh’Mallow is now being sold online and at retail establishments that include grocery stores, ice cream, and coffee shops.

About Nate’s Food Co.

The Company operates two divisions: (1) Food development and distribution and (2) bitcoin mining. The Company’s focus is the development of food products for distribution in wholesale membership stores and into retail grocery stores. The Company is currently selling Sh’Mallow as https://www.sh-mallow.com/shop. The Company also operates a bitcoin mining division as a hedge against inflation.

Additional information is available by visiting the company's website at: www.natesfoodco.com or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/natesfoodco .

Revenue-related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue-related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to the number of business-related factors.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

For more information:

Nate’s Food Co.

Email: nate@nateshomemade.com

Phone: (949) 341-1834