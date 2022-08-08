Kratos Receives $20 Million Unmanned Aerial Drone System Production Contract

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it has received an approximate $20 million production contract for high performance, jet powered, unmanned aerial target drone systems. Kratos is an industry leader in the development, design and fielding of affordable, high-performance jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems. The unmanned aerial drone systems produced under this contract award will be manufactured in a Kratos production facility. Due to competitive, security-related, and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to this award.



Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “We believe that this contract award is representative of Kratos’ industry leading position for certain of the highest performance and most capable jet drone aircraft flying in the world today. Kratos today has multiple active production lines producing approximately 150 target and tactical jet drone aircraft annually, and this new target drone production contract award is a key element of our future expected growth trajectory.”

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development.

