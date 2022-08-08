SIOS Technology Announces Second Annual Cloud Availability Symposium and Lineup of Featured Speakers

Speakers hail from major cloud providers, application software companies, and high availability luminaries



SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), today announced key speakers at the second annual Cloud Availability Symposium, the industry’s only event dedicated to High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) for Critical Applications in the cloud. The free, virtual event will take place Tuesday, September 27, 2022 and Wednesday, September 28, 2022 and will include sessions by experts at cloud providers including AWS, Google, Microsoft and across SQL Server, SAP and Oracle environments. The Symposium is split into two half-day tracks. Day 1 is dedicated to SAP/Linux and Day 2 is focused on SQL Server/Windows.

“SIOS Cloud Availability Symposium is a global virtual cloud conference for IT professionals focusing on the availability needs of the enterprise IT customer that shares insights about the fundamentals of availability in the cloud and the latest developments in application and database protection. Presenters will deliver the information on application high availability clustering, disaster recovery, and protecting critical applications,” said Margaret Hoagland, Vice President, Marketing, SIOS Technology.

The live, virtual conference will feature keynotes and technical sessions from technology leaders and consultants including:

Evren Buyruk , a Senior Microsoft Azure Solution Architect who specializes in SAP on Azure Implementations as a part of the Microsoft Partner Success Team.

, a Senior Microsoft Azure Solution Architect who specializes in SAP on Azure Implementations as a part of the Microsoft Partner Success Team. Melody Zacharias , a Sr. Microsoft Solutions Manager, Microsoft MVP, is a respected technology leader, who has co-written several books on data including SQLServer 2019 Administration.

, a Sr. Microsoft Solutions Manager, Microsoft MVP, is a respected technology leader, who has co-written several books on data including SQLServer 2019 Administration. Allan Hirt , a SQL Server mission critical expert and author Allan is a Microsoft Cloud and Datacenter Management and Data Platform MVP and a VMware vExpert.

, a SQL Server mission critical expert and author Allan is a Microsoft Cloud and Datacenter Management and Data Platform MVP and a VMware vExpert. Bobby Jagdev , an independent SAP Technical Lead and Architect who has been pivotal to the success of several technology-enabled SAP transformation programs.

, an independent SAP Technical Lead and Architect who has been pivotal to the success of several technology-enabled SAP transformation programs. Joey D’Antoni , a Senior Consultant and Microsoft Data Platform MVP with over 20 years of experience working in both Fortune 500 and smaller firms.

, a Senior Consultant and Microsoft Data Platform MVP with over 20 years of experience working in both Fortune 500 and smaller firms. Dave Bermingham , a Microsoft Cloud and Datacenter Management MVP, and SIOS Technology Corp Director of Customer Success, recognized within the technology community as a high availability expert.

, a Microsoft Cloud and Datacenter Management MVP, and SIOS Technology Corp Director of Customer Success, recognized within the technology community as a high availability expert. Mike Walsh, SQL Server Consultant and Microsoft MVP with over a decade of experience in mentoring clients design the right Systems or High Availability architectures.



Representative, Featured Symposium Sessions, include:

Panel: Maintaining and Optimizing Performance in High Availability Environments

There are many factors that can impact application performance, but there are strategies to implement to minimize downtime issues that disrupt day-to-day operations. Whether essential applications are running in physical, virtual, cloud or hybrid cloud, managing complex, modern applications can be complicated, expensive and sometimes a frustrating effort. Attend the panel discussion with top cloud, datacenter and SQL professionals: Melody Zacharias, Allan Hirt, Joey D'Antoni, Mike Walsh and Dave Bermingham, as they cover best practices, frequently asked questions, and common mistakes in maintaining and optimizing performance in High Availability environments.

A Day in the Life: SAP Architect

Enterprises that run SAP, rely heavily on their SAP investment. From running production lines to sales, distribution, finance and much more. Naturally the dependency on uptime in today’s emerging digital world is becoming greater. How does an organization go about developing, designing and implementing highly available SAP solutions? Join Bobby Jagdev, as he guides attendees through a typical day of solution design with customers. From shaping requirements, to solution design, product selection and finally helping to structure end-to-end architectures. In this session, Bobby will also touch on how the future of data centers will evolve, and how pivotal High Availability may become for data center solutions of the future.

Building a SQL Server FCI in the Public Cloud: Storage Options

Deploying a SQL Server Failover Cluster Instance (FCI) in the public cloud will require some shared storage - and depending on the cloud selection, options may vary. But how do you know what combinations are best suited for each environment - and how do IT professionals decide? In this session, Microsoft Cloud and Datacenter MVP, Dave Bermingham, will compare and walk through configuration storage options across, AWS, Azure and Google Cloud for price, performance and reliability.

Handling Single Points of Failure - SAP High Availability

Chances are, if a business has SAP ERP systems, their availability is essential to business operations. They cannot risk unplanned downtime and planned maintenance needs to be seamless. Moving SAP workloads to the cloud can help - but can also add additional complexity. This session will cover how to understand your cloud availability SLAs, options to maintain SAP availability in the cloud, how to ensure best practices for HA and disaster recovery of SAP and SAP HANA.

To register for Cloud Availability Symposium, visit here: https://bit.ly/SIOSSymposium2022

