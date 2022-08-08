Ramar Foods Pioneers Guilt Free Filipino Flavored Ice Cream Line

PITTSBURG, Calif., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramar Foods introduces its newest frozen dessert line, Magnolia Bliss. As Ramar Foods broadens their flavor offerings, the organization aims to provide a healthier option to satisfy their customers' cravings while enjoying their favorite Filipino ice cream flavors, this time, guilt-free!

"Filipino immigrants are at higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes despite their lower body mass index (BMI) due to their adopted lifestyle," says a recent CDC study.

Being the number one Filipino food manufacturing company, Ramar Foods aims to help address this with their new frozen dessert formulation with only 180 calories per serving, 65% less sugar and 45% less fat compared to the premium ice cream line they are known for. This will allow their loyal customers to enjoy a healthier option of their favorite premium Filipino ice cream flavors.

"We have been hearing our customers ask for a lower sugar option for years. I am excited for Magnolia Bliss to hit the store shelves as an answer to our customers' requests. Everyone deserves a treat and now they can enjoy Bliss," says Susie Quesada, President of Ramar Foods.

Anyone with sugar or fat restrictions can continue to enjoy their favorite premium Magnolia ice cream in their two popular flavors:

Ube (purple yam)

Ube Macapuno (purple yam with coconut) flavors.

Magnolia Bliss will be available at Major Asian stores in the first week of August.



About Magnolia Ice Cream

Magnolia Ice Cream is carefully crafted to bring you the fruits to experience endless summers. The fruits include the flavors you know in mango, avocado, coconut, purple yam and all other tropical fruit goodness churned into a delicious, creamy ice cream. Available in quarts, pints and bars. Grab a Magnolia ice cream at your local Asian stores and enjoy endless summers!

Learn more about Magnolia Ice Cream www.magnoliaicecream.com and stay updated on Instagram, @magnoliaicecream and Facebook, Magnolia Ice Cream USA.

Magnolia Ice Cream is manufactured by parent company, Ramar Foods Corporation. Learn more about Ramar Foods at www.ramarfoods.com.

About Ramar Foods International

Founded in 1969, Ramar's goal is to bring the flavors of the Philippines to your home. Ramar foods is committed to manufacturing your favorite frozen Filipino food products. Ramar's success for over 50 years of experience in the industry is attributed to its people, its deep relationship with the Filipino diaspora and a commitment to understanding what brings satisfaction to Filipino families.

During their first years, they started with a vision of being the premier Filipino food company that will bring nostalgia to Filipino households and at the same time, give a snapshot of the Filipino experience to non-Filipinos all over the world. Today, we have grown to be America's #1 Filipino Food company serving communities across North America and beyond.

Family owned and operated, Ramar Foods is committed to nourishing their community through its legacy of family food products.

Press Contact: Lydia D. Querian

Group: Divine Creative Studio (on behalf of Ramar Foods International)

Email: lydia@divinecreativestudio.com

