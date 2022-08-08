Helping Families Ease Back Into Dinnertime as the School Sports Season Starts

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is that time again. Schools are ramping up and school sports are in high gear in August. The stats are high - 21.5 million kids between ages 6 and 17 play competitive sports. Le Sauce knows that dinnertime changes in the Fall and schedules don't leave much time to prepare and eat delicious dinners. Enter Le Sauce & Co's heat and pour finishing sauces.

Le Sauce & Co, a locally owned and distributed company, is a brand of gourmet finishing sauces created to take meals from ordinary to extraordinary experiences in 60 seconds. Getting back into the routine of school can be tough and challenging as routines are shifted and many homes are eating at different times.

Le Sauce can't get everyone to the table, but when they are there, they will have a great meal. Jodi Pass, a Le Sauce customer said, "We have two teens who do not always try new things. Our daughter loved the sauce and wanted more of everything. Our son never puts any gravy or sauce on his food and he is now a believer."

Le Sauce & Co. wants to honor teachers this month. Le Sauce is offering the first 50 teachers who post on Instagram or Facebook, tag @lesaucecompany, a free sample pack of their gourmet finishing sauces.

Le Sauce & Co is a women-owned business started in Boerne, Texas. The Kirl Family is filled with foodies and their dream of having their own business in food came true three years ago. After winning a finalist spot in the HEB 2019 Quest for Texas Best, Le Sauce & Co was launched and is currently in HEB stores throughout the state of Texas as well as available nationally on Amazon.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Maya Kirl

(630)360-6548

Maya@lesaucecompany.com

Related Images











Image 1: Elevate your plate





Le Sauce & Co logo with elevate your plate, made easy underneath









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment