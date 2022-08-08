PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. TO ANNOUNCE RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV and PETVW), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for animals, will report financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.



Attendees of the live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can register and access the webcast on PetVivo’s Investor Relations website at:

https://au d ience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=0e18ea79-05ed-4182-b814-7d38937752b5

A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call. Participants can also access the call using the dial-in details below.

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Time: 4:00 p.m CT (5:00 pm ET)

Dial-in number: +1 (669) 444-9171

Conference ID: 93383649430

Passcode: 182084

Disclosure Information

PetVivo uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

