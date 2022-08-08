Impel Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, August 15, 2022

SEATTLE, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on the central nervous system, today announced it will host a live webcast on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET to report its second quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update.



To access the live conference call, please register using the conference link: https://register.vevent.com/. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of the Impel Pharmaceuticals website at https://investors.impelpharma.com/. A replay of the webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the Impel Pharmaceuticals website following the event.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on diseases of the central nervous system. Impel offers and is developing treatments that pair its proprietary POD® technology with well-established therapeutics. In addition to Trudhesa® nasal spray, which is approved in the U.S. for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults, Impel is also developing INP105 for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in patients with autism.

