Fluence Energy, Inc. Announces Leadership Change

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) (“Fluence” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage, today announced that current board member Julian Nebreda will succeed Manuel Pérez Dubuc as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective September 1, 2022.



Mr. Nebreda has been a member of the Company’s Board of Directors since September 2021. Most recently, Mr. Nebreda served as the Executive Vice President and President of US & Global Business Lines for The AES Corporation (“AES”). In this role, Mr. Nebreda was responsible for AES’ renewables’ growth in the US through its clean energy business, which included development and implementation of robust supply chain strategies. Mr. Nebreda previously led AES’ South America and Europe business units, including AES’ various publicly-listed subsidiaries. Before joining AES, Mr. Nebreda held roles in the public and private sectors.

Mr. Nebreda commented, “I am honored to lead Fluence into the next phase of its maturity and growth. The potential of this company is tremendous and Fluence is well positioned to capitalize on the broader energy transition. As we take Fluence to the next level of success, we will focus on delivering sustainable profitability, while continuing to capture the growth offered by our young industry.”

Herman Bulls, Fluence’s Chairman of the Board, stated, “We’re pleased to have Julian, a dynamic and seasoned leader, step up to guide the Company as it continues to transform the way we power our world.” He added, “I want to thank Manuel for his leadership through Fluence’s expansion into Fluence Digital’s AI-enabled technologies, Fluence’s addition of key strategic shareholders, and Fluence’s initial public offering last year. As we look ahead, Julian brings decades of experience in driving transformational change in the energy sector that will benefit Fluence and ultimately deliver value to our shareholders.”

Mr. Pérez Dubuc added, “I want to express my gratitude to the Fluence board, our executive leadership team, and our Fluents (employees) all over the world, who work so hard to create the success this company has enjoyed. I congratulate Julian, my long-standing friend and colleague, for taking over the lead of this transformational company as it enters its next chapter, the future is bright for Fluence.”

Mr. Pérez Dubuc will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 31, 2022 and is expected to resign as a director from the Board, effective August 31, 2022. Mr. Nebreda is expected to take office effective September 1, 2022, following a transition period with Mr. Pérez Dubuc, to ensure a smooth handover. Mr. Nebreda will remain on the Company’s Board.

About Fluence

Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. With a presence in 30 global markets, Fluence provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and the Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled digital applications for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

