The Global Paints and Coatings Additives Market is expected to grow by $ 2.87 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period

68% during the forecast period. The paints and coatings additives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing construction activities, increasing demand from the marine sector, and rising demand for multifunctional additives.

The paints and coatings additives market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The paints and coatings additives market is segmented as below:

By Application

• architectural

• industrial

• transportation

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the potential application of nano-structured additives in paints and coatings as one of the prime reasons driving the paints and coatings additives market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments in r and d by major industry players and increasing demand for environmental-friendly paints and coating additives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The paints and coatings additives market covers the following areas:

• Paints and coatings additives market sizing

• Paints and coatings additives market forecast

• Paints and coatings additives market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading paints and coatings additives market vendors that include Allnex Management GmbH, Arkema S.A., Arxada AG, BASF SE, CHT Germany GmbH, Clariant International Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, King Industries Inc., Kusumoto Chemicals Ltd., Lankem Ltd., LANXESS AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd., Shamrock Technologies Inc., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Co., and The Lubrizol Corp. Also, the paints and coatings additives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

