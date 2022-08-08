The Global Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 565.93 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313070/?utm_source=GNW

93 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Our report on the home blood pressure monitoring devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for home-based digital blood pressure monitors, the rise of government initiatives in healthcare programs, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

The home blood pressure monitoring devices market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The home blood pressure monitoring devices market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Arm-cuff

• Wrist-cuff

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the home blood pressure monitoring devices market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for wearable monitoring devices and the growing demand for home-based care in place of hospital care settings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the home blood pressure monitoring devices market covers the following areas:

• Home blood pressure monitoring devices market sizing

• Home blood pressure monitoring devices market forecast

• Home blood pressure monitoring devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home blood pressure monitoring devices market vendors that include A and D Co. Ltd., American Diagnostic Corp., Beurer GmbH, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Dr. Morepen, ForaCare Inc., Halma Plc, IgridStore, iHealth Labs Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Microlife Corp., OMRON Corp., Qardio Inc., Rossmax International Ltd., Spengler Holtex Group, Telli Health LLC, Welch Allyn Inc., Wellue Health, Withings SA, and Zewa Inc. Also, the home blood pressure monitoring devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

