Global Heat Exchanger Market Analysis Report 2022: Companies are Focusing on Extensive Research and Development Activities to Stay Competitive

The global heat exchanger market is expected to witness robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Factors such as increased demand from prominent industry verticals and high-end investments by market players in research activities to improve efficiency and enhance the performance of the heat exchangers are primarily driving the market demand.



The global heat exchanger market is segmented into product type, material, end-user, company and regional distribution. Based on product type, the market is divided into plate & frame, shell & tube, and air-cooled.

The plate and frame sub-segment is further categorized into brazed, gasketed, and welded types of heat exchangers. Shell & tube type segment dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years. It is easily operatable even in high operating temperatures and pressure and is highly cost-effective.



Some of the major competitors in the market are ALFA Laval AB, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Xylem Incorporated, SPX Corporation, Danfoss, Hamon & Cie (International) SA, Modine Manufacturing Company, FUNKE Warmeaustauscher Apparatebau GmbH, Sondex Holding, API Heat Transfer Incorporated, among others.

The companies are focusing on extensive research and development activities to stay competitive in the market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global heat exchanger market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global heat exchanger market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global heat exchanger market based on product type, material, end-user, company, and regional distribution

To identify dominant region or segment in the global heat exchanger market

To identify drivers and challenges for global heat exchanger market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global heat exchanger market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global heat exchanger market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global heat exchanger market

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global heat exchanger market.

ALFA Laval AB

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Xylem Incorporated

SPX Corporation

Danfoss

Hamon & Cie (International) SA

Modine Manufacturing Company

FUNKE Warmeaustauscher Apparatebau GmbH

Sondex Holding

API Heat Transfer Incorporated

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Heat Exchanger Market, By Product Type:

Plate & Frame (Brazed, Gasketed, Welded)

Shell & Tube

Air Cooled

Heat Exchanger Market, By Material:

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Nickel

Others

Heat Exchanger Market, By End User:

Chemical

Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

HVACR

Food & Beverage

Power Generation

Others

Heat Exchanger Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

