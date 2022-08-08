Global Metering Pump Market Report 2022: Major Companies are Developing Advanced Technologies and Launching New Services to Stay Competitive

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metering Pump Market, By Type (Diaphragm, Piston, Peristaltic), By Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Others), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metering pump market is expected to witness steady growth over the next five years, 2023-2027

Factors such as the continuous release of wastewater from the manufacturing plants in the water bodies without proper treatment and stringent government policies regarding clean water are primarily driving the demand for the global metering pump market.

The rapid growth of the industrial and manufacturing sector around the globe and the surge in awareness about the negative effects of consumption of unhealthy water is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Also, the rise in the number of desalination plants worldwide and increased demand sustainable water treatment procedures are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players over the next five years.



The global metering pump market is segmented into type, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on regional analysis, Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years.

The region's metering pump market is primarily driven by the large population base in emerging economies like India and China, which fuels the demand for wastewater treatment facilities to provide clean water.

Also, the rise in efforts by the government to expand the energy sector, including the growth of chemical, petroleum, and gas industries, are expected to influence the market demand in the coming years.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze historical growth in market size of global metering pump market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global metering pump market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global metering pump market based on type, application, region, and company

To identify dominant region or segment in the global metering pump market

To identify drivers and challenges for global metering pump market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global metering pump

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global metering pump market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global metering pump market

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global metering pump market.

Seepax Gmbh

SPX Flow Technology

Lewa GmbH

Milton Roy Company

IDEX Corporation

Seko SPA

Swelore Engineering Private Limited

Mcfarland-Tritan LLC

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group

Dover Corporation

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Global Metering Pump Market, By Type:

Diaphragm

Piston

Peristaltic

Global Metering Pump Market, By Application:

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Others

Global Metering Pump Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Iraq

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

